Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Brisbane Test, KL Rahul's impressive 84-run innings, supported by Ravindra Jadeja, led India's fightback against Australia.

Despite a challenging start and a formidable 445-run target set by Australia, India managed to avoid the follow-on.

This performance marks Rahul's third 50-plus score in Australia and takes his total away Test runs past 2,000.

Rahul slammed eight fours en route to his 139-ball 84 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

KL Rahul's 84 leads India's fightback in Brisbane Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:08 am Dec 17, 202409:08 am

What's the story KL Rahul's gritty knock of 84 runs on Day 4 of the third Test against Australia at The Gabba, has kept India in the game. Resuming the day at a precarious 51/4, India reached 167/6 by lunch, still needing another 79 runs to avoid the follow-on. Rahul's innings was instrumental in stabilizing India's shaky start as he faced Australia's relentless bowling attack with determination and skill.

Match progress

Rahul-Jadeja partnership and early dismissals

Ravindra Jadeja gave Rahul valuable company as the duo recorded an important 67-run stand for the sixth wicket. But Rahul's innings ended when Steve Smith took a brilliant catch off Nathan Lyon's bowling. Earlier in the day, Smith had dropped an easy catch of Rahul on the first ball bowled by Pat Cummins, giving him a lifeline when he was on 33.

Game scenario

India's challenging start and Australia's 1st innings total

India started the day 394 runs behind and soon lost skipper Rohit Sharma for 10, caught behind off Cummins. Nitish Kumar Reddy joined Jadeja at the crease and remained not out on seven at lunch. The session was briefly interrupted by rain when India was at 105/5. Australia had posted a formidable first-innings total of 445, putting pressure on India to avoid the follow-on by reaching at least 246 runs.

Stats

Third 50-plus score in Australia (Tests)

Rahul slammed eight fours en route to his 139-ball 84. Playing his 56th match, Rahul has raced to 3,212 runs, as per ESPNcricinfo. He averages 34.53 with 17 fifties and eight tons under his belt. This was his third 50-plus Test score in Australia. Overall, he has raced to 849 Test runs against Australia at 36.91 (100s: 1, 50s: 8). With 231 runs at 46.20, he is India's leading run-getter in the series.

Information

Do you know?

Rahul, known to be India's savior in overseas Tests, also went past 2,000 runs in away Tests. He has now raced to 2,063 in this regard at 32.23. Seven of his eight Test tons have come in away games.