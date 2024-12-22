Summarize Simplifying... In short Pujara, a key player in the Indian cricket team, has voiced concerns over the team's bowling performance ahead of the MCG Test.

Despite improvements in batting, particularly from the middle and lower-middle order, Pujara feels the bowling department is lacking.

Pujara raised concerns over India's bowling strength (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Pujara expresses concerns over India's bowling ahead of MCG Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:50 pm Dec 22, 202402:50 pm

What's the story Ahead of the Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), veteran Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has raised concerns over the team's bowling strength. This will be the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which is currently leveled at 1-1. The last match at Gabba ended in a draw, with Jasprit Bumrah being the only consistent performer in India's bowling lineup.

Pujara highlights inconsistency in India's bowling lineup

Pujara echoed his concerns on Star Sports, saying the Indian bowling unit is looking slightly weak. He observed an improvement in batting with the tail-enders contributing at Gabba, but was disappointed with the inconsistent bowling performance. "My first biggest question and slight reason for concern is that the Indian bowling is looking slightly weak," Pujara said.

Pujara acknowledges contributions from middle and lower-middle order

Pujara also acknowledged the contributions made by Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bumrah, and Akash Deep with the bat. However, he stressed that there is a weakness somewhere in the bowling department. "The batting has improved a little. The top five have not batted well but the middle order and lower-middle order have done that," he said.

India's lineup changes and Ashwin's retirement

Team India has fielded a different lineup in all the first three Test matches, with the spinner's position being the most unstable. The team is now one player short after R Ashwin's retirement from all forms of international cricket after the Gabba Test match. Despite the changes, it is expected that India will stick to their lineup for the MCG Test match unless an injury occurs.