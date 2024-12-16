Isa Guha apologizes for 'primate' comment about India's Jasprit Bumrah
Former England cricketer-turned commentator Isa Guha has apologized for calling Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah a "primate." The comment was made during the third test match between Australia and India on Sunday, December 15. Guha's remark, "Well, he's the MVP, isn't he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah," quickly drew criticism on social media. She was commentating alongside former Australian pacer Brett Lee for Fox Sports.
Guha expresses regret for her choice of words
Guha apologized for her comment ahead of the third day's play, saying the term could be interpreted in different ways and regretting if she had offended anyone. She said she held herself to high standards of empathy and respect. "I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect of others," she said. Guha clarified she meant to praise Bumrah as one of India's greatest players.
Former India coach responds to Guha's apology
Ravi Shastri, the former Indian head coach, said the matter hadn't been discussed in the Indian team. He praised Guha for her live television apology, saying it took courage. Shastri said, "As far as I am concerned, game over. People are entitled to make mistakes; we are all human." He added the Indian team was concentrating on the ongoing Test match.
Incident revives memories of past cricket controversy
The term 'primate' used by Guha was sensitive considering the history of India and Australia in cricket. It reminded one of the 2008 'Monkeygate' scandal, where Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was accused of calling Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds a "monkey." Singh was initially suspended but later had his ban lifted after an appeal. The similarity of the incidents has led to comparisons on social media, with some fans calling Guha's comment a second coming of Monkeygate.