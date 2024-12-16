Shaw went unsold in IPL 2025 auction (Image source: X/@IPL)

'Work ethics key' - Shreyas Iyer on Prithvi Shaw's struggles

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:19 pm Dec 16, 202401:19 pm

What's the story Prithvi Shaw, the cricket prodigy who once promised so much, is going through a rough patch in his career. His recent outings haven't been up to the mark and he was dropped from the Mumbai squad for the Ranji Trophy in October 2024 due to disciplinary and fitness issues. To make matters worse, Shaw went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction with a base price of ₹75 lakh.

Performance review

Shaw's inconsistent performances and Iyer's advice

Shaw failed to impress in IPL 2024, scoring just 198 runs at an average of 24.75. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw scored 197 runs in nine matches without a half-century. Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer had praised Shaw's talent but stressed the need for improved work ethics. "He needs to get his work ethics right," Iyer said after powering Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title.

Statement

I can't force Shaw: Iyer

"And if he does that (gets his work ethics eight), you know, sky is the limit for him. Can you force him to? I can't force him. He has played so much of cricket," Iyer added further. "And everyone has given him inputs. At the end of the day, it's his job to go out there and figure out things for himself. We can't babysit anyone, right?"

Coach's perspective

Former DC coach Ponting's hopes for Shaw

Earlier this year, former Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had expressed hope that Shaw would realize his potential. "Hopefully one day the penny really drops for him," Ponting had said in a chat with Cricbuzz. However, despite flashes of brilliance throughout his career, that breakthrough moment still seems to elude the talented Mumbaikar.

Discipline matters

Pravin Amre emphasizes discipline for Shaw's success

Former DC assistant coach Pravin Amre also weighed in on Shaw's case, saying "talent alone cannot take one to the top." Amre stressed on discipline and hoped Shaw would see his IPL auction snub as an "eye-opener." This comes after a knee injury derailed Shaw's 2023-24 season during his time with Northamptonshire, missing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Role model

Rahane's performance: A potential inspiration for Shaw

Iyer also emphasized Ajinkya Rahane's contribution to Mumbai's SMAT victory as an example for Shaw. Rahane was the top run-getter in SMAT with 469 runs at an average of 58.62 and a strike rate of 165. Despite his recent struggles, Shaw is named among the probables for Mumbai in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, hinting at a potential opportunity for him to bounce back.