Hyderabad's Tilak Varma is making waves in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, becoming the highest run-scorer with 327 runs in six games, including a record-breaking 151 runs in the opener.

Notably, Varma is the first to score three consecutive T20 centuries, and has amassed over 3,100 runs in T20 cricket since his debut in 2019.

His impressive performance continues to keep him in the spotlight.

Tilak Varma has become the highest run-scorer in the tournament after six matches

SMAT 2024/25: Hyderabad batter Tilak Varma races past 300 runs

By Parth Dhall 07:51 pm Dec 03, 2024

What's the story Indian batter Tilak Varma has had an incredible run in the ongoing 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Varma, who is leading Hyderabad, has become the highest run-scorer in the tournament after six matches. Although Hyderabad recently suffered a seven-run defeat to Madhya Pradesh, Varma made a mark with an impressive 46(34). Here are his stats in the tournament so far.

Varma stars in losing cause

In the latest encounter, MP racked up 178/8 in 20 overs after electing to bat first. Subhranshu Senapati (42), Harsh Gawli (51), and skipper Rajat Patidar (36) contributed to their score. In response, Hyderabad had a steady start, but a middle-order collapse cost them the match. Varma scored a 34-ball 46, a knock that had a boundary and 2 sixes.

Most runs in SMAT 2024/25

As mentioned, Varma has become the highest run-scorer in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Indian batter has amassed 327 runs from six games at an incredible average of 65.40. His tally includes a ton, two half-centuries, and a staggering strike rate of 169.43 (17 sixes). Bihar's Sakibul Gani isn't too far behind, with 326 runs.

Three successive T20 tons for Varma

Varma made headlines with an incredible knock in the SMAT opener for Hyderabad. He slammed 151 runs off mere 67 balls, the highest individual score in the tournament's history. With this, Varma became the first batter to score three consecutive T20 centuries. He scored back-to-back centuries for India in the third and fourth T20Is against South Africa earlier that month.

Over 3,100 runs in T20 cricket

Varma, who made his T20 debut in 2019, has scored 3,182 runs from 97 matches at an average of 44.81. He has a remarkable strike-rate of 148.27 in the format. Varma owns 616 runs in 20 T20Is for India at 51.33.