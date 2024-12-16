Summarize Simplifying... In short Jason Gillespie resigned as Pakistan's Test coach due to frustration over the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) lack of communication and authority issues.

His departure, which occurred just before Pakistan's series against South Africa, follows a pattern of coaching instability within the PCB.

Aqib Javed has been appointed as the interim Test coach following Gillespie's exit.

Gillespie took charge of Pakistan's Test side in April 2024

What prompted Jason Gillespie to resign as Pakistan's Test coach

By Parth Dhall 01:17 pm Dec 16, 2024

What's the story Jason Gillespie has resigned as Pakistan's Test coach over poor communication and exclusion from key decisions by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Gillespie took charge in April 2024 and guided Pakistan to a 2-1 series victory against England. However, he felt sidelined by the cricket board, especially after high-performance coach Tim Nielsen was dismissed without his consultation. Gillespie discussed the same in his first interview after stepping down from the position.

Discontent

Gillespie expresses frustration over PCB's communication

Gillespie has been vocal about his frustration over the PCB's lack of communication. He said he felt "completely and utterly blindsided" by Nielsen's dismissal, even though he received positive feedback about the latter's performance. Gillespie also questioned team selection processes, saying he would often get to know about squad selections a day before matches.

Timing

Gillespie's resignation precedes Pakistan's series against South Africa

The news of Gillespie's resignation came just days ahead of Pakistan's two-match Test series against South Africa. His exit came on the heels of Gary Kirsten, who resigned as Pakistan's limited-overs coach over similar authority and communication issues within the PCB. A source close to the situation revealed that certain PCB officials created an environment that alienated Gillespie from major decisions.

Controversy

PCB's decision-making process under scrutiny

The source claimed that despite Gillespie's recommendations, the board didn't renew Nielsen's contract and appointed Shahid Aslam instead. Gillespie had also been offered the position of Pakistan's white-ball head coach but faced challenges in his role due to lack of support from some PCB officials. The source noted that some senior players influenced decisions regarding coaching appointments.

Tenure

Gillespie's tenure yielded mixed results

Gillespie's time as head coach had yielded mixed results, including a 0-2 whitewash against Bangladesh and a comeback 2-1 series victory against England. His resignation adds to the pattern of coaching instability within the PCB, which has seen six different head coaches in four years. As mentioned, the Pakistan team is currently in South Africa for the T20I and ODI series ahead of the Tests.

Information

Aqib Javed named interim head coach

Notably, Aqib Javed has been appointed interim Test coach for Pakistan after Gillespie's resignation. The development mirrors the continuous troubles in the PCB with foreign coaches and decision-making.