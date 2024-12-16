Summarize Simplifying... In short India's cricket team's inconsistent performance, with scores ranging from 48 to 180, has sparked criticism about the lack of a specific batting coach.

Former cricketer Deep Dasgupta attributes the team's poor performance to a "flat attitude".

Meanwhile, Australia's strong performance, with centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith, keeps the series level at 1-1. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India faltered in their batting at Gabba (Image source: X/@ICC)

Manjrekar questions role of batting coach after India's Gabba collapse

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:15 pm Dec 16, 202401:15 pm

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has raised alarm over the lack of a dedicated batting coach in the Indian team, after their erratic performance in the ongoing third Test against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane. The team was left reeling at 51/4 at stumps on Day 3 after Australia posted 445/10 in their first innings. "I guess the time has come to scrutinize the role of a batting coach in the Indian team," Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

Performance analysis

Indian team's performance sparks debate

The Indian team's performance has been a rollercoaster ride with scores of 150, 487/6, 180, and 175 across four innings. This inconsistency has raised questions about the guidance given to players. The current coaching staff consists of head coach Gautam Gambhir and assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate. However, there is no specific batting coach, a point Manjrekar highlighted in his critique of the team's performance.

Attitude assessment

Dasgupta attributes poor performance to 'flat attitude'

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta has also blamed the team's dismal performance on a "flat attitude" that reflected on their batting. He noted that India's top-order crumbled early on Day 3, leaving them at 22 for 3 by lunch. Dasgupta stressed on sticking to basics and respecting the new ball to give a stable platform to middle-order batters.

Match update

Australia's strong performance in the ongoing series

Australia's innings was bolstered by centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith along with Alex Carey's valuable contribution of 70 runs. The series remains level at 1-1 with rain affecting proceedings in the third Test at Gabra. The Indian team will need to address their batting issues and improve their performance to regain momentum in the series.