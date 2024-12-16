Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite rain interruptions on Day 3 of the Gabba Test, Australia dominated India, ending their innings at 445.

Key performances included Jasprit Bumrah taking six wickets for India, and Alex Carey adding a crucial 70 runs for Australia.

India were 51/4 at stumps on Day 3 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Gabba Test: Australia dominate India on rain-hit Day 3

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:10 pm Dec 16, 202401:10 pm

What's the story Australia's pace attack ruled the third day of the ongoing Test match against India at The Gabba in Brisbane. The home side's bowlers left India reeling at 51/4, with the visitors trailing by a mammoth 394 runs. KL Rahul managed to stay put with an unbeaten score of 33. Earlier in the day, Australia finished their first innings at 445/10. Notaly, rain washed out the major part of the day's play.

Bumrah shines as Australia extend lead

Earlier in the day, Australia resumed their innings at 405/7. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking six wickets for 76 runs. He dismissed Starc and Alex Carey, who added a crucial 70 runs to Australia's total. Mohammed Siraj also left his mark by bowling Nathan Lyon for two, ending with figures of 2/97. The Aussies were hence folded for 445.

Australia's bowlers strike early against India

The Australian bowling attack, spearheaded by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, struck early in India's innings. Starc dismissed openers Yashasvi Jaiswal for four and Shubman Gill for one, both caught by Mitchell Marsh. Hazlewood continued his impressive form by removing Virat Kohli for three runs, marking another low score for the Indian batter. Rishabh Pant was the other Indian to be dismissed on the day as Pat Cummins trapped him.

Rain disrupts play at the Gabba

The third day of the Test match was marred by frequent rain interruptions, forcing an early tea break. Despite these disruptions, Australia's bowlers kept consistent pressure on India's batting lineup. The day ended with skipper Rohit Sharma and Rahul returning unbeaten. It must be noted that the ongoing encounter has high stakes with the series being levelled at 1-1.

Carey's 70 powers Australia

Carey's 70 from 88 balls had seven fours besides a couple of maximums. As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw has now raced to 1,481 runs in 35 Tests at an average of 32.19. While this was his ninth fifty, he owns a solitary century in this format. Against India, he has raced to 312 Test runs at an average of 28.36. This was his second fifty against the opposition.

Bumrah completes 50 Test wickets in Australia

On the third day, Bumrah sent Starc back to the pavilion to become the second Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in Australia. He joined Kapil Dev in this elite list, who has 51 wickets Down Under. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah accomplished the feat in just 19 innings with an average of 15.01. Bumrah finished with 6/76 from 28 overs. The pacer has raced to 191 wickets in 42 Tests at 19.73.