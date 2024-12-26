Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a personal struggle with the bat, scoring a modest 126 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli remains optimistic about India's position in the series.

Kohli plans to focus on discipline and sticking to his game plan in upcoming matches.

He also fondly recalls India's impressive record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where they've won four out of 14 Tests.

Kohli blamed the inconsistency on a lack of discipline in his batting (Image source: X/@ICC)

Kohli admits lack of discipline amid struggles in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:17 am Dec 26, 202410:17 am

What's the story Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has candidly admitted to his inconsistent performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He blamed the inconsistency on a lack of discipline in his batting, especially on Australia's tougher pitches. Although he started the series with a brilliant century in Perth, Kohli's performance has since plummeted with only 26 runs in his last four innings in the Adelaide and Brisbane Tests.

Performance review

Kohli's performance and outlook on the series

Kohli's scores in the series so far read 5, 100*, 7, 11, and 3. This takes his tally to a modest 126 runs at an average of just over 30. Despite his own struggles with the bat, Kohli was happy about India's position in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. "If someone had told us we're going to be one all heading into Boxing Day Test, we would have taken it with both hands," Kohli told the broadcasters ahead of the MCG Test.

Game plan

Kohli's strategy for upcoming matches

Kohli has a clear strategy for the upcoming matches. He emphasized the importance of understanding one's own plans and the space they are in. "If you start focusing on the expectations, then you drift away from what you need to do. The idea is just to follow the game plan that I have," he stated. "Last 2 or 3 innings hasn't gone the way I wanted to. I haven't been disciplined enough to stick and really grind it out."

Past victories

Kohli reflects on India's Test record at MCG

Kohli also reminisced India's stellar Test record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where they have won four out of 14 Tests. He spoke about the character they showed to avoid a follow-on in Brisbane, which eventually resulted in a vital draw. We played some really good cricket here, as I said last time around when we played (2020). We won the year before that we won as well (2018), he said.