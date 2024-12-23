Summarize Simplifying... In short Ahead of the Boxing-Day Test, controversy has sparked over the quality of practice pitches provided to the Indian and Australian cricket teams.

Indian players, including Akash Deep, have criticized the low-bounce pitches, suggesting they are more suited for white-ball cricket.

In contrast, the Australian team practiced on fresh, high-bounce surfaces, leading to questions about fairness.

MCG curator Matt Page defended the decision, stating that match-centric wickets are usually given three days before the match.

Meanwhile, Australian debutant Sam Konstas expressed satisfaction with the training session.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Controversy erupts over pitches ahead of Boxing-Day Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:06 pm Dec 23, 202412:06 pm

What's the story The upcoming Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), has been marred by a controversy over the practice pitches. The Indian team, which trained at the venue on December 19 and 20, flagged the quality of the pitches. Indian pacer Akash Deep's criticism highlighted the issue. He alleged these were used tracks meant for white-ball cricket due to their low bounce.

Pitch criticism

Indian pacer criticizes practice pitches

During India's practice sessions, the ball only bounced waist-high when bowlers hit the deck hard. This offered little help to their pacers including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep. Speaking to the media, Akash questioned the quality of these tracks and alleged they were used pitches meant for white-ball cricket due to their low bounce. "I feel these wickets are meant for white-ball cricket," said Akash in a press conference.

Training disparity

Australia trains on different pitches

On December 22, when the Indian team was resting, the Australian side had their first net session at the MCG. The pitches offered to them were poles apart. The home team practiced on fresh surfaces which were faster and had more bounce. This decision of MCG's pitch curator Matt Pags has triggered a debate if both teams are being prepared fairly ahead of the crucial match.

Curator's defense

MCG curator defends pitch allocation decision

In the wake of the controversy, MCG curator Matt Page defended the decision of giving fresh tracks just three days before a Test match starts. "We got the schedule of the Indian team well ahead. But we usually give match-centric wickets three days before the match," said Pags in an interaction with media. This explanation has added another layer to the ongoing debate about pitch preparations at MCG.

Player's perspective

Australian opener satisfied with training session

Meanwhile, uncapped Australian opener Sam Konstas was satisfied with the team's first training session. The 19-year-old is expected to make his debut in the Boxing Day Test as part of the squad for the fourth and fifth matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This comes amid heightened tensions between India and Australia, as they prepare to face off in this crucial match with series level at 1-1.