Pakistan created history with a clean sweep (Image source: X/@ICC)

Decoding Pakistan's bilateral ODI series triumphs in South Africa

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:02 pm Dec 23, 2024

What's the story Pakistan created history by completing a 3-0 clean sweep over hosts South Africa in the recent ODI series. The final win was registered at the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 22. Notably, South Africa were whitewashed in an ODI series at home for the first time. Meanwhile, this was the third instance of Pakistan recording a bilateral ODI series triumph in the rainbow nation. Let's revisit all these series.

#1

2-1 win in 2013

Pakistan's maiden ODI series win in South Africa came in the year 2013. Bilawal Bhatti and Anwar Ali's all-round show meant Pakistan defended 218 in the series opener. The second game saw Pakistan record a narrow one-run win while defending 262. Ahmed Shehzad made a century as Dale Steyn's six-fer went in vain. The hosts registered a consolation four-wicket win in the third game, having chased down 180. Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq made 79* in a losing cause.

#2

2-1 win in 2021

Pakistan again recorded a 2-1 win in the 2021 ODI series against hosts SA. They chased down 274 to seal the series opener thanks to Babar Azam's hundred. SA then leveled the series by defending 341 in the second game. Fakhar Zaman's famous 193 went in vain as the visitors were restricted to 324/9. Pakistan clinched the series decider by posting 320/7 and then restricting the hosts to 292/10. Fakhar again slammed a hundred while Babar made 94.

#3

3-0 win in 2024

Saim Ayub's 109 helped the visitors claim a three-wicket win while chasing 240 in the opener of the recently-concluded series. Salman Agha (82* and 4/32) starred with his all-round show. Pakistan sealed the series with a 81-run win in the second game. Babar (73) and skipper Mohammad Rizwan (80) helped Pakistan post 329/10. Ayub's second ton of the series meant Pakistan defended 308 in the final ODI. Meanwhile, Heinrich Klaasen slammed 80-plus scores in all three games for SA.