Saim Ayub scored an unbeaten 117 in the 2nd ODI

Saim Ayub's 53-ball ton guides Pakistan to win against Zimbabwe

05:47 pm Nov 26, 2024

What's the story Pakistan have leveled the three-ODI series against Zimbabwe after winning the second match by 10 wickets in Bulawayo The game was dominated by Pakistan's opener Saim Ayub, who scored an unbeaten century (117), and debutant Abrar Ahmed, who took four wickets. Notably, Ayub raced to his maiden century in ODI cricket. Abdullah Shafique also contributed with a steady 32 runs to help Pakistan chase the 146-run target in just 19 overs.

Zimbabwe perish for 145 in 32.3 overs

Batting first, Zimbabwe were bundled out out for 145 runs in 32.3 overs. Their openers Joylord Gumbie (5) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (4) were dismissed early. Devon Myers (33) and Craig Ervine (18) tried to steady the ship, but their third-wicket partnership of 38 runs was cut short. No other Zimbabwean batter could withstand the Pakistani bowlers' attack, leading to their early dismissal. Making his debut for Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed was the star bowler with four wickets.

Maiden ODI ton for Ayub

In response, Ayub and Shafique completed Pakistan's run-chase in less than 20 overs (18.2). The former shone with 113 off 62 balls, a knock laced with 17 fours and sixes. Shafique played second fiddle (32). As mentioned, Ayub raced to his maiden century in ODI cricket. He now has 249 runs from five ODIs at an average of 62.25.

Tenth Pakistan player with this feat

Ayub has become the 10th Pakistan player with a century on Zimbabwe soil. He joins Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Yousuf, Saleem Elahi, Babar Azam, Faizal Iqbal, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Saeed Anwar on this list.

Third-fastest ODI ton for Pakistan

As mentioned, Ayub brought up his ton off 53 balls, now the third-fastest for Pakistan in ODI cricket. He is only behind the legendary Shahid Afridi, who has a century in 37 balls (vs Sri Lanka) and 53 balls (vs Bangladesh).