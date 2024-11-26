Summarize Simplifying... In short Footballer Paul Pogba alleges he was kidnapped and blackmailed by childhood friends for €13 million, a claim they deny.

His brother Mathias, who publicly accused Paul of wrongdoings, faces charges of attempted extortion in the trial.

The case, involving accusations of kidnapping, extortion, and forming a criminal gang, is set to begin in Paris.

The trial is scheduled to commence today

Trial linked to Paul Pogba's blackmail to begin in Paris

Nov 26, 2024

What's the story A high-profile trial of six people linked to French footballer Paul Pogba is set to commence in Paris. The accused, including three of Pogba's childhood friends and his brother Mathias, are charged with blackmail and attempted extortion of €13 million ($14.6 million). The case has sent shockwaves through the French football community owing to its close association with the Juventus midfielder.

Alleged abduction

Pogba's ordeal: Abduction and extortion

Pogba has alleged that in March 2022, he was deceived and abducted by his childhood friends from the Paris suburb where he grew up with Mathias. He claims to have been held at gunpoint by two masked men armed with assault rifles, who demanded €13 million for "services rendered" and criticized him for not providing them financial assistance. The footballer admitted to paying them only €100,000.

Public accusations

Pogba's brother Mathias goes public with allegations

Mathias Pogba had first brought the case to light by posting a video on social media in August 2022, hinting at potentially damaging revelations about his younger brother. In a subsequent video, he accused Paul of "casting an evil spell" on his France teammate Kylian Mbappe. Paul's legal team and agent Rafaela Pimenta later claimed that these videos were part of "threats and attempts at extortion."

Legal action

Pogba's legal response and further allegations

Before his brother's public accusations, Paul had filed criminal complaints in July 2022. He also alleged being coerced at the France national team's training center in Clairefontaine as well as Juventus's training ground. He also alleged to have paid a bill of over €57,000 that the same friends took at an Adidas store on Paris's Champs-Elysees avenue.

Denial

Accused deny allegations, claim victimhood

"They had a friendly relationship, with chats, joking around, and alongside that, yes, maybe Paul Pogba gave them a helping hand," said Karim Morand-Lahouazi, a lawyer for one of the accused. A police summary of the case observed by AFP describes Pogba's childhood friends and other acquaintances as "a criminal team...with the objective of extracting €13 million from Paul." The accused also claim to have been victims of the unidentified masked men who allegedly held Paul at gunpoint.

Brother's charges

Charges against Mathias Pogba in the trial

Mathias Pogba, who was not there during the alleged abduction of his brother, is suspected of "pressuring his brother Paul and his family to ensure the payment of the sum of €13 million." He faces charges of attempted extortion. Five other accused individuals are charged with 'extortion', 'kidnapping', and 'forming a criminal gang.' Mathias's lawyer Mbeko Tabula has declined to comment until the conclusion of the trial.