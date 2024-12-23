Summarize Simplifying... In short The MCG curator, Page, is satisfied with the pitch conditions from previous years and plans no changes for the upcoming Boxing-Day Test.

Despite Melbourne's unpredictable weather, he assures that high temperatures won't affect the pitch, which may even speed up a bit.

The pitch, favoring bowlers initially, will also offer good batting conditions as the ball softens, though spinners may not play a significant role.

The MCG pitch will have more grass (Image source: X/@ICC)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: MCG curator reveals pitch conditions for Boxing-Day Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:08 am Dec 23, 202411:08 am

What's the story The upcoming fourth Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), promises to be a fair contest between bat and ball. MCG curator Matt Page has promised the pitch will be like those of the last few years with more grass to help seam movement. This comes as both India and Australia fight for a crucial lead in the five-match series, tied 1-1.

Strategy

Page's pitch preparation strategy for the 4th Test

Page has been happy with the pitches prepared over the last few years and sees no reason to change it. "I guess we've been really happy with what we've served up over the last couple of years. We don't see any reason to change that," he told reporters at MCG. This strategy is aimed at replicating previous thrilling contests between India and Australia at MCG.

Evolution

MCG's pitch evolution and impact on gameplay

Page highlighted that seven years ago, the MCG pitches were quite flat. However, a decision was taken to leave more grass on them to create exciting contests and Test matches. He noted that while this change favors bowlers initially, it also provides good conditions for batting once the new ball softens. The curator clarified that spinners are unlikely to play a significant role in the upcoming match due to these pitch conditions.

Weather impact

Page's approach to pitch preparation amid varying weather conditions

While Page acknowledged Melbourne's unpredictable weather, he dismissed concerns of high temperatures on Boxing Day affecting the pitch. He said hotter conditions might just speed up the pitch a bit more than usual. The curator stressed every Australian venue is different, with MCG aiming for as much pace and bounce as possible along with sideways movement while also giving batters a chance at some point.