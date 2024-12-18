Summarize Simplifying... In short Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricket star, has made a name for himself with his impressive records.

He holds the record for dismissing the most left-handed batters in Test cricket and is the second-fastest bowler to reach 500 Test wickets.

Not only a skilled bowler, Ashwin has also proven his batting prowess, scoring over 3,000 runs in Test cricket.

His achievements include being the first bowler to grab 50 wickets in each of the three ICC World Test Championship editions and earning the Player of the Series award 11 times.

Ashwin finished with 765 wickets across formats

Presenting Ravichandran Ashwin's incredible records in international cricket

By Parth Dhall 01:25 pm Dec 18, 202401:25 pm

What's the story In a surprising turn of events, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the Border-Gavsakar Trophy. The star spinner will not play further in the series. Over the years, Ashwin emerged as India's most successful off-spinner in Tests and international cricket. He bows out with a staggering 765 wickets across formats, including 537 in Tests.

Left-handers

Dismissing most left-handers in Test cricket

Ashwin holds the record for dismissing the most left-handed batters in Test cricket. He owns 268 such wickets from 198 matches at an average of 19.85. His tally includes 6 five-wicket hauls. England's James Anderson is the only other player with over 200 wickets (221) against left-handed batters in the format. Among spinners, Nathan Lyon follows Ashwin with 188 wickets.

PoS awards

Joint-most PoS awards

Ashwin has been adjudged the Player of the Series as many as 11 times in Test cricket. These are the joint-most such awards along with Sri Lanka's Muthiah Muralidaran. Notably, no other player has more than 10 PoS awards in the red-ball international format. No Indian other than Ashwin has bagged more than five awards.

500 wickets

Second-fastest to 500 Test wickets

Earlier this year, Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to complete 500 wickets in Test cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his first wicket in the third Test against England in Rajkot. Overall, he became the ninth bowler to accomplish the mark. While Ashwin took 98 Tests to complete 500 wickets, only Sri Lanka's Muralitharan (87) has accomplished the milestone in fewer games.

Information

50 wickets in each of the three WTC editions

In September, Ashwin became the first-ever bowler to grab at least 50 wickets in each of the three ICC World Test Championship (WTC) editions. Ashwin attained this feat in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at Green Park in Kanpur.

All-round

Double of 3,000 runs and 500 wickets

Ashwin also emerged as a potent batter in Tests. He scored 3,503 runs from 106 Tests with the help of six tons. The Indian spinner is one of only three men with the double of 3,000 runs and 500 wickets in Test cricket. England's Stuart Broad (3,662 runs and 604 wickets) and Australia's Shane Warne (3,154 runs and 708 wickets) are the only others.

Information

Century and fifer in a Test

Ashwin has scored a century and taken a five-wicket haul in a Test as many as four times. He is only behind the legendary all-rounder Ian Botham, who has attained this five times.

Home Tests

His exploits in home Tests

Ashwin played a total of 65 Tests at home, having taken 383 wickets at a remarkable average of 21.57. His tally includes 29 fifers. According to ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin has the most Test wickets among Indians at home. He is behind Muralidaran, Anderson, and Broad on the overall list. As per Cricbuzz, Ashwin never missed a Test match in home conditions.