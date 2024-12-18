Summarize Simplifying... In short In a surprising turn of events, the Chiefs ended the Packers' 19-game winning streak with a 19-14 victory, marking the Packers' first loss of the season.

Despite a historic 15-1 regular-season record in 2011, the Packers' winning streaks often ended in challenging matchups.

#ThisDayThatYear: Chiefs snap the Packers' 19-game winning streak

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:12 pm Dec 18, 202401:12 pm

What's the story On December 18, 2011, the Kansas City Chiefs ended the Green Bay Packers' remarkable 19-game winning streak with a stunning 19-14 victory. The upset at Arrowhead Stadium spoiled the Packers' quest for a perfect season and showcased the resilience of the Chiefs' defense. This unexpected triumph remains one of the most memorable in NFL history, marking a turning point for both teams that season.

Game recap

Chiefs break NFL's second-largest winning streak

The Chiefs stunned the Packers, snapping their 19-game winning streak with a gritty 19-14 victory. Chiefs quarterback Kyle Orton threw for 299 yards, while Ryan Succop nailed four field goals. Despite Aaron Rodgers' late touchdown pass, the Packers struggled offensively and were held to 315 yards. Kansas City's defense shined, limiting Green Bay's high-powered attack and handing them their first loss of the season.

2011 season

Recap of the Packers' 2011 season

The 2011 Packers achieved a historic 15-1 regular-season record, the best in team history. Powered by Rodgers' record-setting 122.5 passer rating, they boasted a prolific offense, scoring 70 touchdowns and ranking among the NFL's greatest. However, despite their dominance, the Packers suffered a shocking playoff loss to the NY Giants, becoming the fourth consecutive 15-win team to miss the Super Bowl.

Streak

Packers' 19-game winning streak recap

The Packers' 19-game winning streak started with their unbeaten postseason run (including the Super Bowl win) during the 2010 season. The team started their 2011 season with a bang, in form of a 42-34 win vs the NO Saints. The Packers continued their dominance until their close 19-14 loss to the Chiefs in Week 15. They scored their highest points vs the Denver Broncos.

Winning streaks

Packers' top five winning streaks

The Packers hold several historic winning streaks, including a 15-game streak from 2010-2011, snapped by the Chiefs. Their other top streaks include 11 wins in 1961-1962 and 1928-1929, broken by the Detroit Lions and Yellow Jackets, respectively. Notable 9-game streaks occurred in 2019-2020, 1997-1998, and 1943-1944. Despite historic dominance, their streaks often ended in hard-fought matchups, showcasing the challenges of maintaining prolonged success.