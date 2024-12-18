Summarize Simplifying... In short Ravichandran Ashwin, India's most successful off-spinner, has retired from international cricket.

With a career spanning over a decade, Ashwin has taken 537 Test wickets, the second-most for India, and scored over 3,500 runs.

With a career spanning over a decade, Ashwin has taken 537 Test wickets, the second-most for India, and scored over 3,500 runs.

Known for his impressive hauls, he leaves behind a legacy of eight 10-wicket match hauls and 37 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

Ashwin bows out with 765 international wickets

India's most successful off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retires from international cricket

By Parth Dhall 01:41 pm Dec 18, 2024

What's the story In a surprising turn of events, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the Border-Gavsakar Trophy. The star spinner made the official announcement in a post-match press conference. Over the years, Ashwin emerged as India's most successful off-spinner in Tests and international cricket. He bows out with a staggering 765 wickets across formats.

Wickets

A look at his international career

Ashwin made his T20I debut in June 2010 in a T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare. In the coming years, he became India's mainstay spinner across formats, especially in Test cricket, taking over from Harbhajan Singh. Overall, Ashwin played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is for Team India. He also scored over 3,500 runs with the bat, including six tons.

Tests

Second-most Test wickets for India

Ashwin emerged as India's wicket-taker in home Tests. He formed a solid spin duo with Ravindra Jadeja. He finishes with 537 wickets, the second-most for India in Test cricket after Anil Kumble (619). Ashwin earlier surpassed Harbhajan (417 wickets) to become India's most successful off-spinner in the format. He then overtook the long-standing mark of Kapil Dev (434).

Fifers

Most Test fifers for India

Ashwin finishes his illustrious career with a total of 37 wickets, the joint second-most Shane Warne in Test cricket. They are only behind Sri Lankan spinner Muthiah Muralidaran (67). He earlier surpassed Kumble (35) in terms of Test fifers among Indians. Notably no other Indian has 30 or more five-wicket hauls in the format.

Information

Eight 10-wicket match hauls

Ashwin also has eight 10-wicket match hauls to his name, the second-most for India in Test cricket. Harhajan is the the only other Indian with five or more such hauls in the format.

White-ball

A look at Ashwin's white-ball numbers

Before the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup, Ashwin was also a vital member of India's white-ball sides. He flourished in ODIs and T20Is under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The off-spinner took 156 wickets in 116 ODIs and 72 scalps in 65 T20Is. Notably, Ashwin was part of also part of India's sides that won the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.