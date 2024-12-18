Travis Head slammed an incredible century in Brisbane

Australia's Travis Head uncertain for MCG Test, suffers groin injury

What's the story In another blow to the Aussies, star batter Travis Head could be sitting out of the impending Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. As per Cricbuzz, Head has suffered a groin injury, and "his participation in the next Test is uncertain." Notably, Head was the Player of the Match in Brisbane, where he slammed an incredible century. However, the match was drawn.

Head's impressive performance in Brisbane

On December 15, during the 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, Head scored an impressive 152 runs. He became the first batter to record a king pair and a century on the same ground in a calendar year. Head's recent record against India has been phenomenal, scoring over 600 runs in his last seven innings against them.