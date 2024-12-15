Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a challenging situation in the Hamilton Test, Paul Collingwood remains hopeful for England's comeback, praising players like O'Rourke and Matt Henry for their impressive performances.

Hamilton Test: Paul Collingwood admits to being 'outperformed' by NZ

What's the story England's assistant coach, Paul Collingwood, has admitted his side was "outperformed" by New Zealand on the second day of the ongoing Test match in Hamilton. The English side was bundled out for a paltry 143 runs in just 36 overs. "I think we've been outperformed here, simple as that," Collingwood said candidly during a press conference on Sunday. He also emphasized on the brilliant show by New Zealand's William O'Rourke and Matt Henry.

O'Rourke and Henry's exceptional bowling

Collingwood lauded O'Rourke for his "hostile" spell which took three important wickets, including Joe Root and Harry Brook. "Sometimes you have to take your hat off; he was a real standout for them. To get three wickets during that spell has really broken us open," he said. Matt Henry also earned Collingwood's praise for his relentless effort, taking four wickets including England's openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

Collingwood expresses confidence in Crawley's potential

Despite Crawley's struggles against Henry, Collingwood was confident of him delivering "match-winning moments." He admitted Crawley has had a tough time with Henry but assured the team will support him. "With Zak, we're not asking him to be consistent, it's about match-winning moments. We know with Zak that once he gets in he can hurt teams. And I'm telling you, he's ready to hurt someone," Collingwood stated.

England remain hopeful despite challenging situation

By the end of the second day, New Zealand had a mammoth lead of 240 runs with seven wickets in hand and Kane Williamson was unbeaten on 50. Despite the tough situation, Collingwood stayed hopeful of England's comeback. "It's going to be pretty difficult from this position, but never say never. When you've got a side full of match-winners like we have, it only takes a couple to do something special," he said.