Mukesh Kumar claims four-fer versus Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy

By Rajdeep Saha 03:06 pm Dec 21, 2024

What's the story Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar picked four scalps against Delhi in the opening round of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday. Mukesh, who was in Australia as a travelling reserve with the Indian Test squad, had been released alongside Yash Dayal and Navdeep Saini. His 4/66 from 10 overs saw Bengal restrict Delhi to 272/7 in 50 overs. Here are the details.

Quality bowling from Mukesh

In the absence of Mohammed Shami, Mukesh was the leader for Bengal. He claimed Priyansh Arya's wicket in the 1st over itself (4/1). Vaibhav Kandpal was his next victim at a crucial juncture. Kandpal scored 47 runs and was involved in 72-run stand for the 3rd wicket. He also dismissed Himmat Singh (60) and Harsh Tyagi (10) at the latter stages.

Maiden four-fer in List A cricket

This was Mukesh's maiden four-fer in List A cricket. In 31 matches, he now owns 35 scalps at slightly over 38. Notably, he has played six ODIs for India, taking 5 scalps at 43.40.