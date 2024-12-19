Zimbabwe announce squad for historic Test series against Afghanistan
Zimbabwe has announced its squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Afghanistan, a historic moment in the nation's cricketing history. The series will mark Zimbabwe's first home Boxing Day Test in 28 years and their first-ever New Year's Test. The squad features a number of new faces including Ben Curran, Johnathan Campbell, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Nyasha Mayavo, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwa Chataira and Newman Nyamhuri.
Ervine to lead Zimbabwe in historic series
The Zimbabwean side will be led by Craig Ervine, with experienced names like Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava also part of the squad. The first Test will be played from December 26-30 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. It will be a historic return to Boxing Day Test cricket for Zimbabwe, as their last home match on the day was against England at Harare Sports Club in 1996.
Zimbabwe's New Year's Test debut
Following the Boxing Day match, Zimbabwe is also preparing for its first-ever New Year's Test, scheduled for January 2-6 next year. This will be a landmark event as it will be their home and international debut in New Year's Test cricket. The upcoming series against Afghanistan is of special significance for Zimbabwean cricket because of these historic firsts.
A look at Zimbabwe's squad
Zimbabwe squad: Craig Ervine (captain), Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Takudzwa Chataira, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.