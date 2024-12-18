Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite Virat Kohli's recent slump in Test cricket, with his average dropping to its lowest since 2016, former cricketer Ganguly remains confident in Kohli's ability to bounce back.

Ganguly advises Kohli to adopt a more defensive strategy early in his innings and predicts another century for him in the ongoing BGT series.

Additionally, Ganguly praised Bengal's Akash Deep for his crucial contribution that saved India from the follow-on in a recent match.

Ganguly is optimistic about Kohli's capabilities

BGT 2024/25: Ganguly backs Virat Kohli to score another ton

By Parth Dhall 10:52 am Dec 18, 202410:52 am

What's the story Former Indian cricket team captain, Sourav Ganguly, has thrown his weight behind Virat Kohli as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy continues. Despite Kohli's dismal show in the first innings of the 3rd Test against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane, Ganguly is still optimistic about his capabilities. He shared the optimism in an exclusive interview with India Today following Day 4 of the Test.

Strategy suggestion

Ganguly's advice to Kohli for improving performance

Ganguly suggested Kohli should play a more defensive game early on in his innings. He said Kohli's repeated dismissals outside the off stump could be avoided if he leaves more balls at the start. "He probably needs to be a bit more patient because they will keep bowling to him outside the off stump," Ganguly advised.

Comeback anticipation

Ganguly confident about Kohli's comeback in BGT

Despite Kohli's recent struggles, Ganguly was confident that the former will bounce back. "But I am sure he will score runs. He scored a century in the first Test, and by the time the series finishes, he will get another hundred," Ganguly told India Today. The statement highlights his faith in Kohli's resilience and potential to improve as the series progresses.

Position debate

Kohli's Test average drops to lowest since 2016

Kohli has been in a downward spiral in Test cricket. Despite scoring a match-winning century against Australia in Perth, his Test average has fallen to its lowest since 2016. The fall comes after he was out for a mere three runs in the first innings of the ongoing Brisbane Test. His average now stands at 47.49, a far cry from its peak of 55.10 in 2019.

Player appreciation

Ganguly praises Akash Deep's performance in BGT

Besides, Ganguly also lauded Bengal's Akash Deep for his crucial contribution on Day 4, which saved India from the follow-on. He noted Deep's pivotal partnership with Jasprit Bumrah took India beyond the 245-run mark. "Bengal's Akash Deep saved the follow-on for India," Ganguly said, appreciating his aggression and resilience.