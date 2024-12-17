Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand triumphed over England in the World Test Championship (WTC), securing fourth place in the standings.

Despite their victory, neither team will advance to the WTC final.

Meanwhile, India's path to the final is challenging, requiring a series win against Australia and favorable outcomes in other matches.

Although England won the series 2-1, they ended up below NZ (Image source: X/BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand finish WTC cycle with win over England: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:41 am Dec 17, 202409:41 am

What's the story New Zealand defeated England by 423 runs in the third Test match in Hamilton, ending the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle for both sides. Although England won the series 2-1, they ended up below New Zealand and Sri Lanka on the WTC points table. The match also served as a memorable farewell for Tim Southee, who retired with a stellar 391 Test wickets and 98 sixes.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

NZ managed 347/10 while batting first thanks to half-centuries from Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner. England struggled in their first innings and were bowled out for just 143 runs. Matt Henry took four wickets. Despite their mammoth 204-run lead, New Zealand chose not to enforce the follow-on in their second innings. Kane Williamson's 156 meant the hosts finished at 453/10 in their second outing. As mentioned, the Brits could only manage 234/10 while chasing 658.

Standings

NZ jump to fourth place

As mentioned, the Kiwis are now fourth in the table, having registered seven wins and as many defeats. Their points won per points contested (PCT) now stands at 48.21, which powered them above the fifth-place Lankan team (45.45). The Brits are sixth in the table with 11 wins and 10 defeats (1 draw). They finish with a PCT of 43.18. As both teams have no more matches in this cycle, they won't make it to the WTC final.

Update

Standings update

South Africa curently top the WTC points table. They have two more Tests against Pakistan at home lined up, starting December 26. They have 63.33% points, 2.62 points ahead of Australia's 60.71% points. India now occupy the third spot with 57.29% points while NZ are at fourth. Pakistan (33.33), Bangladesh (31.25), and West Indies (24.24) occupy the last three spots.

Qualification scenarios

India's challenging path to WTC final

India's road to the WTC final isn't easy. To qualify directly, India now need to win their ongoing away series against Australia by a 4-1 or 3-1 margin. If India lose the ongoing Gabba Test but wins the remaining two matches, they will require external help like a drawn Test between Australia and Sri Lanka in their two-game series on SL soil.

Additional scenarios

Complex scenarios for India's WTC final qualification

In case India's series ends in a 2-2 draw, they would need Sri Lanka to win against Australia. If Australia win their series 3-2, India would need South Africa to lose both home Tests against Pakistan and hope for one drawn game between Sri Lanka and Australia. A series win for Australia by either a 4-1 or 3-1 margin would end India's hopes of reaching the WTC final altogether.