Summarize Simplifying... In short Scottish cricketer Sarah Bryce has secured a ₹10 lakh contract in the WPL 2025 auction, adding to her impressive resume which includes stints in the Women's Big Bash League and the Women's Hundred.

In other key acquisitions, UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians each picked up Indian domestic players for ₹10 lakh each, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the WPL 2024 champions, bought Joshitha VJ for the same price.

With a budget of ₹15 crore for team building, franchises retained 71 players, including 25 overseas stars, for the upcoming season.

Bryce has an impressive T20I record

WPL 2025 auction: Scotland's Sarah Bryce secures ₹10 lakh contract

By Parth Dhall 05:50 pm Dec 15, 202405:50 pm

What's the story The Women's Premier League (WPL) auction has begun, with Delhi Capitals picking up Scotland's wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce for ₹10 lakh. Bryce has an impressive T20I record, having played 58 matches and racked up 1,290 runs at a decent average of 28.66. She has a strike-rate of 106.52 with four half-centuries under her belt and a highest score of 67 runs. Here are further details.

Bryce has represented several franchises

Bryce has earlier been part of T20 competitions such as the Women's Big Bash League and the Women's Hundred. She has represented several franchises - Lightning, Oval Invincibles (Women), Spirit Women, Sydney Sixers Women, Sydney Sixers Women, and Welsh Fire (Women).

Other key acquisitions in WPL auction

UP Warriorz, who made it to the playoffs in WPL 2024, picked two Indian domestic players for ₹10 lakh each. The players are Arushi Goel and Kranti Goud. Mumbai Indians bought uncapped Indian all-rounder Sanskriti Gupta for ₹10 lakh, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought Joshitha VJ for the same price.

WPL 2024 champions and player retention

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were crowned the champions of WPL 2024 after beating Delhi Capitals in the final. Ahead of the next season, franchises retained a total of 71 players, which includes 25 overseas stars. Each franchise has a budget of ₹15 crore for team building, up from last year's ₹13.5 crore.