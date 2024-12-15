Summarize Simplifying... In short The NFL season has seen some impressive performances from tight ends.

Bowers leads the pack with 933 receiving yards and 4 TDs, followed by George Kittle of the 49ers with 861 yards and 8 TDs.

Rounding out the top five are Trey McBride of the Cardinals, Jonnu Smith of the Dolphins, and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs, each contributing significantly to their teams' offensive efforts.

Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers currently leads the TEs this season so far, while also sitting fifth among players with most receiving yards (Image credit: X/@_MLFootball)

NFL: Top five tight ends this season through Week 15

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:40 pm Dec 15, 202405:40 pm

What's the story The NFL's tight ends have shined through Week 15, delivering game-changing performances. This season's top five include players who dominate with their receiving yards, touchdowns, and key plays. From consistent red-zone threats to explosive downfield targets, these athletes have redefined their roles, blending power and precision. Here are the stats and standout moments that make these tight ends the league's elite game-changers.

#1

Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers is currently the best TE in the league this season so far. He has amassed 933 yards in 13 games from 87 receptions and 118 targets. Notably, he also stands fifth on the list of players with the most receiving yards. Additionally, he averages 10.7 and has managed four TDs this season. He also has 57 rushing yards taking his total to 947.

#2

George Kittle - San Fransico 49ers

The 49ers are having a devastating season, standing fourth in the NFC West. However, their TE has been making waves standing second in the list of top TEs this season. Kittle has amassed 861 yards in 12 games with eight TDs (one of the most). He averages 14.4 while averaging 71.8 yards per game. His longest reception this season was 43 yards long.

#3

Trey McBride - Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals too are not having a good season staring at the wrong end of the barrel, sitting third in the NFC West. However, their offense has been doing well, and TE McBride stands third amongst TEs with 851 yards in 12 games. He has managed 80 receptions from 108 targets including an average of 10.6 and 70.9 yards per game, with no TDs.

#4

Jonnu Smith - Miami Dolphins

The eighth-year Dolphins TE stands fourth on the list with some impressive numbers to back him this season. In 13 games, Smith has managed 61 receptions from 78 targets while averaging 11.3. Additionally, he also owns five TDs while averaging 53.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, in the Dolphins' recent win vs the NY Jets Smith managed one TD and 44 yards from three receptions.

#5

Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are enjoying a great season, sitting atop the AFC West with a 12-1 record and looking for a Super Bowl three-peat. Meanwhile, the Kelce-Patrick Mahomes chemistry has been going well for the Chiefs. Kelce has gathered 682 yards from 80 receptions across 13 games. Additionally, he also owns eight TDs while averaging 51.2 yards per game.