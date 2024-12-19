Summarize Simplifying... In short Smriti Mandhana, a star of India Women's cricket, has made history by scoring her 3rd consecutive fifty in WT20Is against West Indies.

Smriti Mandhana registered her 30th fifty in WT20Is (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Smriti Mandhana hits her 3rd successive WT20I fifty versus WI

By Rajdeep Saha 08:44 pm Dec 19, 202408:44 pm

What's the story Smriti Mandhana continued her excellent run of form in the ongoing Women's T20I series against West Indies in Navi Mumbai. The senior opener hit a sensational 47-ball 77 in the 3rd and final WT20I on Thursday. This is after she hammered 54 and 62 respectively in the first two matches of the series. India were 143/3 when Mandhana departed. They ended up getting 217.

Knock

An entertaining knock from Mandhana's blade

India Women lost Uma Chetry early on (1/1) before Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues added 98 runs for the 2nd wicket. 38 of Mandhana's runs came in the first six overs with India's score reading 62/1. The run-making exploits continued thereafter. She got to her fifty off 27 balls with two successive fours. In the 15th over, Deandra Dottin dismissed Mandhana.

Runs

Mandhana surpasses Bates for most 50-plus scores in WT20Is

Mandhana's knock consisted of 13 fours and a six. 58 of her runs came in boundaries. She owned a strike rate of 163.83. Mandhana slammed her 30th fifty in WT20Is. She is now the player with most 50-plus scores in WT0Is, surpassing New Zealand's Suzie Bates (29). Notably, Bates has 28 fifties and one hundred. She is the top scorer in WT20Is.

Information

500 fours for Mandhana

In 148 matches, Mandhana owns 3,761 runs at 29.38. She has struck at 123.27. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana has surpassed 500 fours in WT20Is. She owns 506 fours in addition to slamming 73 sixes.

Vs WI

Mandhana's stats versus WI and overall performance in 2024

Mandhana ends the series with a total of 189 runs at an average of 63. Overall versus the Windies, Mandhana has raced to 436 runs from 15 matches at 36.33. She slammed her fifth fifty against WI Women. Her strike rate reads 132.12. In 2024, Mandhana has 763 WT20I runs at 42.38. This was her 8th fifty. She surpassed 100 fours as well.

Information

7 successive boundaries in the powerplay for Mandhana

Notably, Mandhana hit 7 successive boundaries during the powerplay. She slammed three successive fours in Chinelle Henry's over and then followed that up with 4, 6, 4, 4 in Dottin's over.