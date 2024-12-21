Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricketer Hardik Pandya is set to join Baroda for the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts, following his impressive performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

This comes after a 14-month hiatus from non-T20 matches due to an ankle injury.

This comes after a 14-month hiatus from non-T20 matches due to an ankle injury.

His participation, however, hinges on Baroda's performance in the tournament, led by Krunal Pandya.

Pandya will join Baroda in the knockout phase (Image Source: X/@hardikpandya7)

Hardik Pandya to join Baroda for Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts

By Rajdeep Saha 03:50 pm Dec 21, 202403:50 pm

What's the story Hardik Pandya, the star all-rounder, won't be playing the first phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) with his team Baroda. The tournament started on Saturday at various venues. However, Kiran More of the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) of the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA), has confirmed that Pandya will be joining his team in the knockout phase of this 50-over tournament.

Policy clarification

BCCI's stance on domestic competition participation

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its national selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, have reiterated their position on cricketers' participation in domestic competitions. They said every cricketer is expected to participate in these events unless instructed or exempted otherwise. This policy comes after Pandya's recent performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he scored 246 runs and took six wickets in seven matches.

Career trajectory

Pandya's cricket journey post-injury

Pandya, 31, hasn't played a non-T20 official match in almost 14 months. His last appearance came in the ODI World Cup on October 19, 2023, against Bangladesh in Pune. He had sustained an ankle injury during the match, which kept him away from competitive cricket for a long time. Since then, he has only played T20 matches (internationals and domestic) but none in other formats.

Tournament prospects

Pandya's participation in VHT depends on Baroda's performance

Pandya's participation in the VHT depends on Baroda making it to the knockouts. More debunked assumptions of Pandya only playing T20s, saying "He participated in all the SMAT matches, and he will play in the 50-over games too." He hoped Baroda, led by Krunal Pandya and currently playing in Hyderabad, will reach the knockout stages of VHT too.

Information

Baroda score 302/7 in 50 overs versus Tripura

Krunal's Baroda team scored 302/7 in 50 overs against Tripura in their VHT opener. Shivalik Sharma's 90-ball 86 with key efforts from Vishnu Solanki (54) and Bhanu Pania (49*) helped them get past 300.