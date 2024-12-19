Summarize Simplifying... In short Richa Ghosh has tied the record for the fastest 50 in women's T20Is, matching the feat of New Zealand's Sophie Devine and Australia's Phoebe Litchfield.

Richa Ghosh smashes joint-fastest fifty in Women's T20Is: Details here

What's the story Indian cricketer Richa Ghosh produced an outstanding show in the third T20I against West Indies Women on Thursday. She scored an incredible 54 from just 21 balls at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Ghosh, who hit an 18-ball fifty, enetered the record books. She also took India to their highest-ever team innings total in this format. Earlier, the record-breaking Smriti Mandhana hit a sensational 77.

Richa Ghosh equals Devine and Litchfield's record

Ghosh matched the record for the fastest 50 in women's T20Is. She equalled New Zealand batter Sophie Devine and Australia Phoebe Litchfield's record. Ghosh was eventually dismissed for 54 off 21 balls, which included three fours and five sixes. She struck at 257.14. In 62 matches, Ghosh owns 985 runs in WT20Is at 27.36. She slammed her 2nd fifty.

India women's team sets new T20I record

With major contributions from Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa, the Indian women's cricket team established a new T20I record. Batting first, the team set an intimidating total of 217 for 4. This score exceeded their previous highest total of 201 against the UAE in July 2024, making it yet another historic moment for Indian women's cricket.

