Mumbai's Shivam Dube floors Karnataka in Vijay Hazare Trophy: Stats
Shivam Dube played an entertaining knock of an unbeaten 63 against Karnataka in round 1 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His blitz helped Mumbai post a score of 382/4 in 50 overs. Notably, Dube who came to bat at number six, shared an unbeaten 148-run stand alongside Shreyas Iyer, who ended up with 114* from 55 balls. Here are further details.
An unbeaten 148-run stand between Iyer and Dube helps Mumbai
Dube walked in when Mumbai were 234/4 after 39.1 overs after Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal. With the platform laid, Iyer and Dube walked all over Karnataka and belted the bowlers. The duo added 148 runs in just 65 balls for the fifth wicket. Dube slammed five fours and five sixes (SR: 175). The southpaw complemented Iyer well and brought his experience into play.
3rd fifty in List A cricket for Dube
Playing his 58th match in List A cricket, Dube has raced to 1,072 runs from 43 innings at 35-plus as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 3rd fifty in the 50-over format. He has a ton under his belt as well. He owns 63 sixes.