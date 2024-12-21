Summarize Simplifying... In short Shreyas Iyer's stunning unbeaten 114 led Mumbai to a massive 382/4, with significant contributions from teammates Ayush Mhatre, Hardik Tamore, and Shivam Dube.

VHT: Shreyas Iyer's breathtaking 114* powers Mumbai to 382/4

What's the story Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer put on a stellar show in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy opener against Karnataka. He scored an unbeaten 114, helping Mumbai post a mammoth 382/4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad. Iyer's explosive innings comprised 10 sixes off just 55 deliveries. This was his 13th century in List A cricket as the batter continues his golden run this year.

Team effort

Teammates contribute to Mumbai's formidable total

Iyer's teammates also contributed significantly to the team's total. Ayush Mhatre scored a commendable 78 runs, while Hardik Tamore contributed 84 runs to the scoreboard. Shivam Dube remained unbeaten with Iyer, contributing a solid 63 off just 36 balls. The duo added 148 runs in just 65 balls for the fifth wicket. Their combined efforts saw Mumbai batters hit a total of 21 sixes during the match.

Bowling struggle

Karnataka's bowling performance in the face of Mumbai's onslaught

Karnataka's bowlers had a tough time against Mumbai's aggressive batting. Pravin Dubey picked two wickets, while Shreyas Gopal took one. Vidyadhar Patil had a particularly bad day, giving away 103 runs in his 10 overs and taking just one wicket. Despite their efforts, they couldn't stop Mumbai from posting a formidable total.

Stats

13th List A ton for Iyer

Shreyas smashed 114* runs from just 55 balls including five fours and 10 sixes. With this knock, the 30-year-old has raced to 5,698 runs across 145 List A games at a brilliant average of 46-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. While his strike rate is around 98, the tally includes 13 tons and 35 half-centuries. 2,421 of his runs have come in ODIs at 47.47.

Golden year

Iyer has been on a roll in 2024

Earlier this month, Shreyas Iyer has scripted history by becoming the first player to win both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Indian Premier League titles as captain in a calendar year. He led Mumbai to a five-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh in the 2024/25 SMAT final on December 15. Iyer had also guided Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title, which came after a decade.

DYK

Four titles for Iyer in 2024

Overall, Iyer has won as many as four titles across formats in 2024. Besides winning the IPL and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he also won the Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup with Mumbai. He ended the SMAT 2024 tournament as the fourth-highest run-scorer, scoring 345 runs in nine matches at a phenomenal average of 49.28, including a century