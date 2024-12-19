Summarize Simplifying... In short The ICC has approved a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, allowing matches to be played at neutral venues, with the first instance to be seen at the 2025 Men's Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

The host country will suggest the neutral venue, subject to ICC's approval, but will retain full hosting rights.

This resolution could also pave the way for a triangular or quadrangular T20I tournament involving India, Pakistan, and other Asian nations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

There will be a hybrid model for the 2025 Champions Trophy

ICC approves hybrid model for Champions Trophy, neutral venues decided

By Rajdeep Saha 05:39 pm Dec 19, 202405:39 pm

What's the story The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved a hybrid model for the 2025 Champions Trophy and other events in the 2024-27 cycle. The decision comes after intense negotiations between the cricket boards of India and Pakistan. As per the new model, all matches involving India in an event hosted by Pakistan, and vice versa, will be held at a neutral venue.

Match details

Agreement applies to all matches, including knockout games

The deal, which was sealed via an ICC board vote, covers all matches between the two nations. This includes not just group stage matches but also knockout stages like semi-finals and finals. The first instance of this deal will be witnessed at the 2025 Men's Champions Trophy in Pakistan. It will also be applicable for the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup in India and 2026 Men's T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Venue selection

Neutral venue selection and hosting rights

The tournament host will recommend the neutral venue, which will be subject to ICC's approval. For the Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will have to recommend a neutral venue within 24 hours of the resolution being passed. Despite the matches being shifted to neutral venues, full hosting rights for the events will remain with their original hosts. United Arab Emirates (UAE) is currently leading as a potential neutral venue for upcoming matches.

Future tournaments

Resolution may pave way for triangular or quadrangular T20I tournament

The resolution also talks about a triangular/quadrangular T20I tournament involving India, Pakistan, and another Full Member from Asia (and an Associate Asian nation if quadrangular). The ICC has said it won't object to such an event being staged and similar neutral venue arrangements will apply as in the ICC event model. However, no public announcement on this tri-series will be made by any ICC director.