Anmolpreet Singh smashes fastest List A century by an Indian
Punjab cricketer Anmolpreet Singh has broken the record for the fastest List A century by an Indian. He accomplished the feat in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Saturday. As per Sportstar, Singh scored the three-figure mark in just 35 balls, breaking the previous record of Yusuf Pathan who scored a century in 40 balls for Baroda against Maharashtra in the 2009-10 Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Singh's century ranks 3rd-fastest in List A history
Singh's century not just is a national record but also the third-fastest in the history of List A cricket. He is only behind Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk and South Africa's AB de Villiers. Fraser-McGurk's 29-ball century for South Australia against Tasmania in 2023 tops the list, followed by ABD's ton in 31 balls for South Africa against West Indies in 2015.
Singh's aggressive batting leads Punjab to victory
Singh's aggressive batting style was on full display during the match against Arunachal Pradesh. He hit 12 fours and nine sixes, striking at 255.56. Arunachal posted 164/10 in 48.4 overs. Punjab sealed the deal in 12.5 overs. Singh shared a solid unbeaten century-plus stand with Prabhsimran Singh, who scored 35* from 25 balls. His performance is a testament to his skill and potential in the sport of cricket.