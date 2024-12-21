Summarize Simplifying... In short Anmolpreet Singh has set a new national record by scoring the fastest List A century by an Indian, and the third fastest globally.

His aggressive batting, including 12 fours and nine sixes, led Punjab to a swift victory over Arunachal Pradesh.

Singh's performance showcases his immense talent and potential in cricket.

Anmolpreet Singh scored the century in 35 balls

Anmolpreet Singh smashes fastest List A century by an Indian

By Rajdeep Saha 04:02 pm Dec 21, 202404:02 pm

What's the story Punjab cricketer Anmolpreet Singh has broken the record for the fastest List A century by an Indian. He accomplished the feat in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Saturday. As per Sportstar, Singh scored the three-figure mark in just 35 balls, breaking the previous record of Yusuf Pathan who scored a century in 40 balls for Baroda against Maharashtra in the 2009-10 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Global ranking

Singh's century ranks 3rd-fastest in List A history

Singh's century not just is a national record but also the third-fastest in the history of List A cricket. He is only behind Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk and South Africa's AB de Villiers. Fraser-McGurk's 29-ball century for South Australia against Tasmania in 2023 tops the list, followed by ABD's ton in 31 balls for South Africa against West Indies in 2015.

Match impact

Singh's aggressive batting leads Punjab to victory

Singh's aggressive batting style was on full display during the match against Arunachal Pradesh. He hit 12 fours and nine sixes, striking at 255.56. Arunachal posted 164/10 in 48.4 overs. Punjab sealed the deal in 12.5 overs. Singh shared a solid unbeaten century-plus stand with Prabhsimran Singh, who scored 35* from 25 balls. His performance is a testament to his skill and potential in the sport of cricket.