Mohammad Amir labels Virat Kohli as 'greatest player of generation'
Former Pakistani cricketer, Mohammad Amir, has rubbished comparisons between Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and other top players such as Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Babar Azam. On the Cricket Predicta Show, Amir lauded Kohli's match-winning abilities and called him the greatest batter of this generation. He stressed that Kohli's contributions to India's victories are unmatched in all three formats of the game.
Amir praises Kohli's work ethic and comeback
Amir also praised Kohli's strong work ethic, especially his phenomenal comeback after a poor tour to England in 2014. He said, "After his bad phase in England in 2014, the way he made a comeback and then consistently performed brilliantly for the next 10 years was no ordinary feat." This resilience has only made Kohli an even more exceptional cricketer in Amir's eyes.
Amir reflects on rivalry with Kohli
Amir also reminisced about his rivalry with Kohli in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. He admitted that had Kohli not been dismissed, India would have probably won the game, given his phenomenal record in chasing runs. This admission highlights Amir's acknowledgment of Kohli's immense contribution on the field.
Amir's career highlight: Dismissing Sachin Tendulkar
Amir also shared a memorable moment from his cricketing career - dismissing Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar during the 2009 Champions Trophy in South Africa. He called this the most special moment of his career and said he couldn't believe he had taken "Sachin paaji's" wicket. This only further proves Amir's respect for Indian cricketers and their contribution to the game.