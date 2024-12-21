Summarize Simplifying... In short Younis Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, and Azhar Mahmood are the top Pakistani batters with the most Test runs in South Africa.

Khan leads with 489 runs, followed by Inzamam with 445, Shafiq with 385, and Mahmood with 327.

Mahmood, however, holds the highest individual score of 136 and is the only one with two centuries in the nation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Younis Khan tops this list (Image source: X/@ICC)

Pakistan batters with 300-plus Test runs in South Africa

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:27 pm Dec 21, 202402:27 pm

What's the story Pakistan will be confident heading into the two-Test series against hosts South Africa, starting on December 26. The Men in Green clinched the ODI leg of the tour and would like to replicate their success in whites as well. Though South Africa hasn't been a pleasant place for several visiting batters in Tests, some Pakistanis have aced this challenge. Here we look at Pakistan batters with the most Test runs in the rainbow nation.

#1

Younis Khan - 489 runs

Pakistan's leading run-getter in Test cricket, Younis Khan tops this list. As per ESPNcricinfo, the batting talisman played eight Tests in the rainbow nation, scoring 489 runs at a below-par average of 32.60. This includes two half-centuries besides a solitary ton. He also bagged a couple of ducks in South Africa in Test cricket.

#2

Inzamam-ul-Haq - 445 runs

The only other Pakistan batter with over 400 Test runs in South Africa is the national team's former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq. Like Younis, Inzamam also played eight Tests in the nation and scored 445 runs at 31.78. He couldn't reach the three-figure mark even once across 15 Test innings in SA. His tally, however, includes three fifties with 95 being his best score.

#3

Asad Shafiq - 385 runs

Asad Shafiq is the only Pakistani batter to breach the 50-run mark more than three times in South Africa in Tests. His tally includes three fifties and a ton. Overall, he scored 385 runs across six Tests in SA at 32.08. However, the former batter even failed to enter double digits in six of his 12 innings in the country.

#4

Azhar Mahmood - 327 runs

Former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood enjoyed operating on South African tracks as he scored 327 runs across five innings here at 65.40. He is the only Pakistani with two Test centuries in the nation. His 136 in the 1998 Johannesburg Test is the highest score by a Pakistani batter in SA. With his right-arm pace, he also took four wickets in the nation.