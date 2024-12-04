Sri Lanka may field 4 pacers in Gqeberha Test: Details
Sri Lanka cricket team is mulling a strategy shift for their upcoming 2nd Test against South Africa in Gqeberha. The decision comes in light of the green-tinged pitch and the team's potent pace attack. Team captain Dhananjaya de Silva has said he is pleased with the current fast-bowling lineup. "I'm very happy because they know their games now and what they need to do for the team," he said in a press conference.
Dhananjaya credits Karunaratne for team's bowling strength
Dhananjaya has credited former captain Dimuth Karunaratne for the team's strong fast-bowling lineup. He said, "I think I need to give a lot of credit to Dimuth Karunaratne because it's under his leadership that a lot of these bowlers started and developed." This acknowledgment highlights the continuity in leadership and strategy within the Sri Lankan cricket team.
Sri Lanka contemplates 4-seamer strategy for Gqeberha Test
The Sri Lankan team is considering a four-seamer strategy for the next Test in Gqeberha. They had employed the same strategy at The Oval earlier this year and it had worked well. However, Dhananjaya has clarified that a final decision on how many fast bowlers will be included in the playing XI is yet to be taken.
De Silva defends pace attack after Durban loss
After a disappointing loss in Durban, Dhananjaya came out in defense of his team's pace attack. He said that the defeat was not because of the bowlers but the batsmen who were out for a low score. This statement highlights the skipper's confidence in his fast bowlers and how they could do well in the upcoming matches.
Dhananjaya praises Kumara's consistency despite injury struggles
Dhananjaya has also praised fast bowler Lahiru Kumara for his consistent performances over the past two years, despite dealing with injuries. He said, "From what I see, Lahiru has been consistent in the last two years and he's played a lot of matches." This recognition highlights Kumara's resilience and contribution to the team's pace attack.