Summarize Simplifying... In short Sri Lanka's cricket team is mulling over a four-seamer strategy for the upcoming Gqeberha Test, a tactic that previously proved successful at The Oval.

Skipper Dhananjaya lauds former captain Dimuth Karunaratne for developing the team's strong fast-bowling lineup and defends his pace attack, attributing a recent loss to low batting scores.

He also praises bowler Lahiru Kumara's consistent performance despite injury struggles. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

South Africa beat Sri Lanka in the opening Test (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Sri Lanka may field 4 pacers in Gqeberha Test: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 10:06 pm Dec 04, 202410:06 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka cricket team is mulling a strategy shift for their upcoming 2nd Test against South Africa in Gqeberha. The decision comes in light of the green-tinged pitch and the team's potent pace attack. Team captain Dhananjaya de Silva has said he is pleased with the current fast-bowling lineup. "I'm very happy because they know their games now and what they need to do for the team," he said in a press conference.

Credit due

Dhananjaya credits Karunaratne for team's bowling strength

Dhananjaya has credited former captain Dimuth Karunaratne for the team's strong fast-bowling lineup. He said, "I think I need to give a lot of credit to Dimuth Karunaratne because it's under his leadership that a lot of these bowlers started and developed." This acknowledgment highlights the continuity in leadership and strategy within the Sri Lankan cricket team.

Strategy shift

Sri Lanka contemplates 4-seamer strategy for Gqeberha Test

The Sri Lankan team is considering a four-seamer strategy for the next Test in Gqeberha. They had employed the same strategy at The Oval earlier this year and it had worked well. However, Dhananjaya has clarified that a final decision on how many fast bowlers will be included in the playing XI is yet to be taken.

Defense stance

De Silva defends pace attack after Durban loss

After a disappointing loss in Durban, Dhananjaya came out in defense of his team's pace attack. He said that the defeat was not because of the bowlers but the batsmen who were out for a low score. This statement highlights the skipper's confidence in his fast bowlers and how they could do well in the upcoming matches.

Player spotlight

Dhananjaya praises Kumara's consistency despite injury struggles

Dhananjaya has also praised fast bowler Lahiru Kumara for his consistent performances over the past two years, despite dealing with injuries. He said, "From what I see, Lahiru has been consistent in the last two years and he's played a lot of matches." This recognition highlights Kumara's resilience and contribution to the team's pace attack.