In a thrilling cricket match, South Africa's Ryan Rickelton scored his first Test century, helping his team recover from a shaky start against Sri Lanka.

This marks Rickelton's 17th century in First-Class cricket, pushing his total runs past 4,500.

This marks Rickelton's 17th century in First-Class cricket, pushing his total runs past 4,500.

Despite losing his partner Bavuma, Rickelton held his ground, reaching his milestone off 231 balls.

Rickelton's knock has aided the Proteas (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Ryan Rickelton slams his maiden Test hundred: Key stats

South African batter Ryan Rickelton smashed his first 50-plus score in Test cricket. And what a way to do that. He has got a maiden hundred. Rickelton came to bat when South Africa were 0/1 in the first over. He batted out a tricky period in the beginning before showcasing his authority once set.

Rickelton shines for South Africa

South Africa were reduced to 43/3 by Sri Lanka before Bavuma walked in. He steadied the ship alongside Rickelton and added 133 runs for the 4th wicket. Both players were defiant at the crease. However, at the stroke of tea, Bavuma threw his wicket away. Rickelton continued with his exploits and reached his ton off 231 balls.

17th century for Rickelton in FC cricket

Playing his 8th Test (13 innings) Rickelton has gone past 300 runs at over 32. He smashed his maiden ton, as mentioned. The 28-year old has surpassed 4,500 runs in First-Class cricket. This was his 17th FC ton (50s: 17).