South Africa vs Pakistan Test series: Presenting the statistical preview

What's the story South Africa are gearing up for a vital two-Test series against Pakistan, starting December 26. A solitary win in the series would ensure South Africa's berth in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Even though Pakistan recently won the ODI and T20I series, the hosts have a great record against them in home Tests. Here we look at the statistical preview of the series.

H2H

Here's the head-to-head record

As per ESPNcricinfo, South Africa and Pakistan have locked horns in 28 Tests so far, with the Proteas winning 15. Pakistan have won six matches with seven matches ending in draws. The Proteas have won 12 of the 15 Tests against Pakistan at home (2 defeats, 1 draw). Pakistan's last Test win in the rainbow nation dates back to 2007. Meanwhile, the team suffered a 0-3 whitewash in their preceding Test assignment in SA, in 2018-19.

SA players

Here are SA's key performers

With 35 wickets at 19.20, Keshav Maharaj is SA's leading wicket-taker in Tests this year. Kagiso Rabada narrowly trails him with 32 scalps at 17.96. Marco Jansen averages 18.93 for his 15 Test scalps in 2024. David Bedingham is SA's leading run-getter in Tests this year with 496 runs at 33.06. Skipper Temba Bavuma has crossed the 50-run mark five times across eight Test innings in 2024.

Pakistan

Who are Pakistan's key performers?

Noman Ali has taken 20 wickets in his two Test apperances this year at 13.85. Khurram Shahzad and Aamer Jamal are the only other Pakistan players in the current squad with Test fifers this year. Kamran Ghulam scored a match-winning ton on Test debut a few months back. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan averages 50.90 in Tests this year, having made 509 runs. Saud Shakeel (446 at 40.54) and Agha Salman (435 at 48.33) have also been in fine touch this year.

Milestones

A look at the approaching milestones

Babar Azam, who has been struggling in red-ball cricket, is just three shy of completing 4,000 Test runs. Shakeel (1,406) can get to 1,500 runs in the format. Bavuma requires 71 runs to complete 3,500 runs in South Africa whites. Rabada (980) and Kyle Verreynne (956) are set to complete 1,000 Test runs. Maharaj need seven scalps to become the first SA spinner to accomplish 200 Test wickets.