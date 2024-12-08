Summarize Simplifying... In short Temba Bavuma, the South African cricketer, has scored his 4th consecutive 50-plus run in Test matches, contributing to South Africa's total of 358 and 310 in two innings.

With scores of 70, 113, 78, and 66 in this series, Bavuma has accumulated 327 runs at an average of 81.75.

His performance helped South Africa secure a strong position against Sri Lanka, despite the latter's Prabath Jayasuriya's efforts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bavuma ended with 327 runs in the 2-match Test series (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Temba Bavuma hammers his 4th successive 50-plus score in Tests

By Rajdeep Saha 05:06 pm Dec 08, 202405:06 pm

What's the story Temba Bavuma is in top form and the South African Test skipper hammered a solid 66 runs in the third innings of the 2nd encounter against Sri Lanka at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Bavuma, who hit 70 and 113 in the first Test, followed it up with a classy 78 in the first innings of the 2nd Test. He hit 66 runs now.

Runs

Bavuma's century-plus stand alongside Stubbs help SA

Resuming the day on 48*, Bavuma managed to add another 18 runs to his tally. On Day 3, he arrived in the middle when SA were 109/3. He steadied the ship alongside Tristan Stubbs (47), adding 104 runs for the 4th wicket. After Stubbs' dismissal, Bavuma continued his exploits before being dismissed by Prabath Jayasuriya. He faced 116 balls (4s: 3, 6s: 2).

Stats

24th fifty for Bavuma in Tests

With scores of 70, 113, 78 and 66 in this series, Bavuma ended up with 327 runs at an average of 81.75. Overall, he has raced to 3,429 runs from 61 matches at 37.27. He smashed his 24th fifty (100s: 3). As per ESPNcricinfo, versus the Lankans, Bavuma now owns 587 runs from 11 matches at 30.89. He has five fifties and a ton.

Information

Summary of the Test match

South Africa posted 358 in the first innings with Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne hammering centuries. Sri Lanka folded for 328 thereafter as Dane Paterson starred with 5/71. South Africa posted 317/10 in the 3rd innings with Bavuma shining. Jayasuriya managed 5/129 for the Lankans.