Summarize Simplifying... In short In the third ODI, Pakistan secured a historic 3-0 series sweep against South Africa, despite Heinrich Klaasen's third consecutive 80-plus score.

Klaasen's 81 off 43 balls couldn't save South Africa from their first-ever ODI whitewash at home, falling 36 runs short of their 309 target.

Klaasen ended the series with 264 runs, bringing his total ODI runs to 1,987.

Klaasen again fell short of a century (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Heinrich Klaasen hammers his third successive 80-plus score in ODIs

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:08 am Dec 23, 202410:08 am

What's the story Heinrich Klaasen played yet another breathtaking knock but again in a losing cause. His quick-fire 81 in the third ODI went in vain as Pakistan registered a 36-run victory over South Africa in Johannesburg. This was Klaasen's third successive 80-plus score of the series but each time his efforts went in vain. Pakistan hence became the first side to whitewash SA in an ODI series on their home soil. Here we look at Klaasen's stats.

Match highlights

Ayub's century and Muqeem's debut performance seal victory

In the third ODI, Pakistan posted a total of 308-9 in their allotted 47 overs with Saim Ayub spearheading the attack with a 101-run knock. This was his third century in his nine-match ODI career. He received good support from Babar Azam (52), captain Mohammad Rizwan (53), and Salman Ali Agha (48). Though Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada shared five wickets, SA couldn't prevent Pakistan from crossing the 300-mark.

Debutant's impact

A fine hand from Klaasen

Chasing 309, South Africa lost their openers Temba Bavuma (8) and Tony de Zorzi (26) in under seven overs. The situation worsened as the hosts lost five of their top five batters by the 21st over. . Despite the early setbacks, Klaasen fought back for South Africa with a blistering 81 off just 43 deliveries. The dasher found the boundary ropes for fun as he reached his fifty off just 29 balls.

Pakistan's win

Pakistan seal historic series sweep against South Africa

Klaasen shared a 71-run stand with Corbin Bosch (44*). Klaasen's resistance ended at 194/6 in the 28.4th over by Afridi. Despite some late hitting from Bosch, South Africa were eventually dismissed for 271, falling 36 runs short of their target (DLS method). This result sealed a historic 3-0 series sweep for Pakistan and marked South Africa's first-ever ODI whitewash at home.

Stats

2,000 ODI runs loading for Klaasen

Klaasen's 81 was laced with 12 fours and two sixes. This was his third successive 80-plus score in the series. He hit 86 runs in the first ODI and followed it up with a 97-run knock. The dasher hence finished the series with 264 runs at 88 with his strike rate being 123.36. Meanwhile, Klaasen has raced to 1,987 runs at 43.2. In addition to four tons, he has slammed eight fifties.