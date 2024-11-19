Shahid Aslam returns as Pakistan's white-ball batting coach
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reappointed Shahid Aslam the national white-ball sides batting coach. The decision comes after the team's recent performance during their Australia series. Pakistan won the ODI series before getting whitewashed in T20Is. Aslam, a seasoned and certified coach, has previously served the Pakistan team in various capacities such as the assistant coach, fielding coach, and assistant manager.
Aslam replaces Mohammad Yousuf as batting coach
Aslam takes over the position left vacant by former Test captain Mohammad Yousuf, who resigned from his post recently. Before resigning, Yousuf had been a national selector and batting coach for the team. Although he had submitted his resignation from the High Performance Centre (HPC) in Lahore, PCB has not accepted it yet.
Aaqib Javed endorses Aslam's appointment
The recommendation for Aslam's appointment as batting coach came from Aaqib Javed, who was recently named Pakistan's interim white-ball coach. Javed will serve as the white-ball head coach till the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. This came after Australian Jason Gillespie refused to take up an all-format coaching role with the team.