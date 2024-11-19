Summarize Simplifying... In short Shahid Aslam is back as Pakistan's white-ball batting coach, filling the void left by Mohammad Yousuf's recent resignation.

His appointment was endorsed by Aaqib Javed, the newly appointed interim white-ball coach, who will lead the team until the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

This reshuffle follows Australian Jason Gillespie's refusal to take up an all-format coaching role with the team.

Aslam has previously worked with the Pakistan team

Shahid Aslam returns as Pakistan's white-ball batting coach

By Parth Dhall 06:57 pm Nov 19, 2024

What's the story The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reappointed Shahid Aslam the national white-ball sides batting coach. The decision comes after the team's recent performance during their Australia series. Pakistan won the ODI series before getting whitewashed in T20Is. Aslam, a seasoned and certified coach, has previously served the Pakistan team in various capacities such as the assistant coach, fielding coach, and assistant manager.

Coaching transition

Aslam replaces Mohammad Yousuf as batting coach

Aslam takes over the position left vacant by former Test captain Mohammad Yousuf, who resigned from his post recently. Before resigning, Yousuf had been a national selector and batting coach for the team. Although he had submitted his resignation from the High Performance Centre (HPC) in Lahore, PCB has not accepted it yet.

Coach recommendation

Aaqib Javed endorses Aslam's appointment

The recommendation for Aslam's appointment as batting coach came from Aaqib Javed, who was recently named Pakistan's interim white-ball coach. Javed will serve as the white-ball head coach till the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. This came after Australian Jason Gillespie refused to take up an all-format coaching role with the team.