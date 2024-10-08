Summarize Simplifying... In short The International Masters League (IML) cricket tournament, featuring cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara, will kick off with a match between India and Sri Lanka on November 17.

After initial matches in Navi Mumbai, the tournament will move to Lucknow and Raipur, with the latter hosting the semi-finals and final on December 8.

Sachin Tendulkar to lead India in International Masters League: Details

What's the story The inaugural edition of the International Masters League (IML) will kick off on November 17, 2024. The exciting T20 franchise tournament will see veteran cricketers from six powerhouses - India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa, and West Indies. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will lead India in the flagship T20 tournament, the opening leg of which will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Opening clash

A look at all six captains

The IML will start with a high-octane fixture between India and Sri Lanka on November 17. Legends Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara will renew their rivalry as the latter will lead Sri Lanka. Here are the captains - India: Sachin Tendulkar, West Indies: Brian Lara, Sri Lanka: Kumar Sangakkara, Australia: Shane Watson, England: Eoin Morgan, and South Africa: Jacques Kallis.

Venue change

IML to shift venues after initial matches

After the four opening matches in Navi Mumbai, the IML action will head to Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Cricket Stadium on November 21. India and South Africa will squad off in one of the six matches at the venue. The league will then head to Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, where India will lock horns with England on November 28.

Tournament finale

Raipur to host semi-finals and final of IML

The semi-finals and final of the IML will be held in Raipur. The first-ever champions of this league will be crowned on December 8. The tournament promises to enthrall audiences with 18 action-packed matches that combine nostalgia with high-energy cricket. Iconic players with legendary careers will lead their respective teams to rekindle the spirit of T20 format.