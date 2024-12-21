Ghazanfar's 2nd ODI five-wicket haul, helped Afghanistan bowl Zimbabwe out for a paltry 127 (Photo credit: X/@ACBofficials)

By Rajdeep Saha 04:18 pm Dec 21, 202404:18 pm

What's the story Allah Ghazanfar, the young spin sensation of Afghanistan, floored Zimbabwe with a solid fifer in the 3rd and final ODI versus Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club, Harare on Saturday. Ghazanfar's 2nd ODI five-wicket haul, helped Afghanistan bowl Zimbabwe out for a paltry 127 in 30.1 overs. Ghazanfar bowled 10 overs and conceded just 33 runs. Here are the details.

Numbers

Ghazanfar finishes with series average of 5.22 versus Zimbabwe

In 11 ODIs, Ghazanfar has raced to a total of 21 scalps at just 13.57. His economy rate is just 4.05. In the ongoing series versus Zimbabwe, Ghazanfar finished with nine scalps from three matches at 5.22. His economy rate was 2.96. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 25 scalps in List A cricket from 15 matches. He averages around 20.

Information

Ghazanfar floors Zimbabwe in Harare

Ghazanfar took the wicket of Zimbabwe opener Joylord Gumbie in the 7th over. In the 9th over, he dismissed fellow opener Ben Curran. Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza and Newman Nyamhuri were his next three victims.

IPL

IPL 2025 auction: MI bought Ghazanfar for ₹4.8 crore

Ghazanfar will play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. The Afghan spinner had a base price of ₹75 lakh. MI went all out and got the player for a sum of ₹4.80 crore. The likes of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru were interested and bid as well. But it was MI who got the player instead.