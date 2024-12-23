Summarize Simplifying... In short Dinesh Karthik, on Cricbuzz, pointed out a technical flaw in Shubman Gill's cricketing style, attributing his inconsistent performance to his habit of playing on the front foot and pushing hard at the ball.

Gill has struggled in the ongoing series (Image source: X/@ICC)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Dinesh Karthik highlights Shubman Gill's technical flaw

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has spotted a major technical flaw in Shubman Gill's batting technique. This comes after Gill's dismal performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he couldn't score a half-century in his first three innings. Karthik observed that Gill appears to be confused about how to change his batting style between domestic and international matches.

Performance disparity

Gill's contrasting home and away performances

Ever since his brilliant 91-run knock at the Gabba in 2021, Gill's form has been a stark contrast between home and away matches. He has scored 1,177 runs in 31 innings at home but only 424 runs from 20 innings overseas. Karthik feels this inconsistency is due to Gill's habit of playing on the front foot and pushing hard at the ball.

Expert advice

Karthik's advice for Gill's overseas performance

Karthik suggested Gill needs to tweak his approach while playing in conditions like South Africa, Australia, and England. He said on Cricbuzz, "I think Shubman Gill definitely has a slight technical error, which is pushing at the ball." He added that the technique could stem from playing too much white-ball cricket and advised Gill to find a balance in his methods.

Dismissal critique

Karthik criticizes Gill's dismissal in Gabba Test

Karthik also slammed Gill's dismissal in the third Test in Gabba, where he was out trying to drive a ball on his front foot. He was disappointed at such an ordinary shot from a seasoned No. 3 batsman like Gill. "For a No3 batsman who has been around for so long, Shubman Gill has played a very, very ordinary shot," Karthik said on Cricbuzz. Meanwhile, the five-Test series is tied at 1-1 after three games.