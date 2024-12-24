Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma discusses fitness concerns, Virat Kohli's form
Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has brushed aside worries over his fitness ahead of the fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne. The 38-year-old was struck on his knee during a training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), triggering speculation about the extent of his injury. However, during a media interaction on December 24, he assured everyone that his "knee is fine."
Rohit remains tight-lipped on team's batting order
When asked about the team's batting order for the next Test, Sharma decided to play his cards close to his chest. "Let's not worry about who bats where. Something that we need to figure out and not something I would be discussing here," he told the press. He stressed that decisions will be taken in the best interest of the team. Notably, the series is tied at 1-1 after three games.
Sharma's form and batting position in the spotlight
Sharma's form has been questioned in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After missing the opening Test in Perth, he was replaced by KL Rahul as opener with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rahul's brilliant form saw Sharma being pushed down to number six in the batting order. He has recorded scores worth 3,6, and 10 in this series.
Sharma backs Kohli amid off-stump issues
Virat Kohli's form has also been a hot topic, especially his habit of chasing balls outside the off-stump. Although he scored a century in Perth, Kohli's repeated dismissals have worried fans . However, Sharma was confident his teammate would get through it. "Kohli's off stump... you only say modern-day great. Modern-day greats figure out their path," he said when asked about Kohli and his off-stump issues.
Sharma's approach to guiding young players
Speaking about the team's young guns such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, Sharma said the management doesn't want to complicate things for them. "See, as I told you, all these youngsters - Rishabh, Gill, Jaiswal, all these youngsters are in the same boat. We don't want to complicate what they are doing," he said. He added their job is to guide them on match awareness without complicating things.