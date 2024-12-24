Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma, in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has been tight-lipped about the team's batting order, emphasizing decisions will be made for the team's best.

Despite his own shaky form and being pushed down the batting order, Sharma remains supportive of Virat Kohli's off-stump issues, confident that Kohli will overcome it.

He also expressed his approach to mentoring young players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, aiming to guide them without complicating their game. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rohit Sharma is fine ahead of the Melbourne Test (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma discusses fitness concerns, Virat Kohli's form

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:26 pm Dec 24, 202412:26 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has brushed aside worries over his fitness ahead of the fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne. The 38-year-old was struck on his knee during a training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), triggering speculation about the extent of his injury. However, during a media interaction on December 24, he assured everyone that his "knee is fine."

Strategy

Rohit remains tight-lipped on team's batting order

When asked about the team's batting order for the next Test, Sharma decided to play his cards close to his chest. "Let's not worry about who bats where. Something that we need to figure out and not something I would be discussing here," he told the press. He stressed that decisions will be taken in the best interest of the team. Notably, the series is tied at 1-1 after three games.

Performance

Sharma's form and batting position in the spotlight

Sharma's form has been questioned in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After missing the opening Test in Perth, he was replaced by KL Rahul as opener with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rahul's brilliant form saw Sharma being pushed down to number six in the batting order. He has recorded scores worth 3,6, and 10 in this series.

Support

Sharma backs Kohli amid off-stump issues

Virat Kohli's form has also been a hot topic, especially his habit of chasing balls outside the off-stump. Although he scored a century in Perth, Kohli's repeated dismissals have worried fans . However, Sharma was confident his teammate would get through it. "Kohli's off stump... you only say modern-day great. Modern-day greats figure out their path," he said when asked about Kohli and his off-stump issues.

Mentorship

Sharma's approach to guiding young players

Speaking about the team's young guns such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, Sharma said the management doesn't want to complicate things for them. "See, as I told you, all these youngsters - Rishabh, Gill, Jaiswal, all these youngsters are in the same boat. We don't want to complicate what they are doing," he said. He added their job is to guide them on match awareness without complicating things.