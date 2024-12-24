Summarize Simplifying... In short Manu Bhaker, India's first athlete to win multiple Olympic medals post-independence, and her father have expressed disappointment over her exclusion from the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award nominations.

Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image source: X/@Paris2024)

Manu Bhaker's father infuriated with shooter's Khel Ratna snub

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:20 pm Dec 24, 202412:20 pm

What's the story Manu Bhaker, the star Indian shooter who won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has been snubbed for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Her father Ram Kishan Bhaker has now criticized the snub. He said he regrets pushing his daughter into shooting and that cricket would have been a more rewarding option. Here are further details.

Award controversy

Bhaker's father questions award selection process

Bhaker's father questioned the award selection process, saying that despite her unprecedented achievement of winning two Olympic medals in a single edition, she wasn't even considered for the honor. He was disappointed with the government for not recognizing her efforts. Kishan revealed that Manu was "disheartened" over the matter. "She told me 'I shouldn't have gone to the Olympics and won medals for the country. In fact, I shouldn't have become a sportsperson'," Manu's father told Times of India.

Emotional response

Bhaker expresses disappointment over Khel Ratna snub

Bhaker herself had expressed her disappointment over the Khel Ratna snub on social media, asking if she deserved the prestigious award or not. "Tell me, do I deserve Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award? Thank you," she wrote in a now-deleted post. The public display of emotion highlights her frustration at being overlooked for India's highest sporting honor despite her stellar achievements.

Application dispute

Sports Ministry claims Bhaker didn't apply for Khel Ratna

The Sports Ministry has claimed that Bhaker didn't apply for the Khel Ratna, a statement refuted by the athlete and her family. However, the selection committee can take suo moto cognizance on the basis of an athlete's sporting achievements even if they don't formally apply. This has sparked further controversy over Bhaker's exclusion from the award nominations.

Bias allegations

Bhaker's father suspects bias in award selection committee

Bhaker's father has raised doubts over the integrity of the award selection committee. He said, "Despite such a fantastic performance if Manu is not recommended for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, then I am forced to believe that all is not well in the committee." He hinted that some orders were being followed, implying possible bias or unfair practices in the panel.

Nomination update

Sports Ministry source hints at Bhaker's potential inclusion

However, a top source from the Sports Ministry has said that the names for the Khel Ratna are not finalized yet and Bhaker could still be included. "Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will decide on the recommendations in a day or two and her name, in all likelihood, will be there in the final list," a ministry source said. This gives a glimmer of hope amid the controversy.

Glory

Bhaker's historic achievements at Paris Olympics

Notably, Manu became India's first-ever athlete to win multiple medals at an Olympic edition post independence. She finished third in the women's 10m air pistol final and clinched a bronze medal, becoming the first-ever Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting. Manu and Sarabjot Singh also won another bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.