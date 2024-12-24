Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian bowlers Renuka, Neetu David, and Purnima Choudhary have made significant contributions in Women's One Day International (WODI) cricket against West Indies.

Renuka claimed 9 wickets in 10 overs, Neetu David ran through the West Indies' batting line-up in 2004, and Purnima Choudhary was the first Indian with a WODI fifer against West Indies in 1997.

These Indian bowlers own WODI fifers versus West Indies

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:00 pm Dec 24, 2024

What's the story Renuka Singh, a vital part of the Indian women's cricket team, entered an elite list by taking five wickets in the first women's ODI against West Indies. The match was held on Sunday, December 22 at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodra. The pacer's brilliant show helped India clinch a massive 211-run victory over their rivals. Here we look at all Indian bowlers with fifers vs WI in women's ODIs.

#1

Renuka Singh - 5/29 in Vadodra, 2024

Renuka claimed 5/29 in 10 overs as WI were folded for 103 while chasing 315. She took her first wicket in the second over, sending Hayley Matthews for a duck. In her third over, the pacer scalped another key wicket of Deandra Dottin (8). Renuka didn't stop there as she sent Aaliyah Alleyne and Shabika Gajnabi packing, leaving WI reeling at 34/6. She returned in the 21st over to take her fifth wicket, dismissing Shemaine Campbelle (21).

#2

Neetu David - 5/20 in Jamshedpur, 2004

Neetu David ran through WI's batting line-up in the 2004 Jamshedpur match. She dismissed Nadine George for 48 to break an 84-run opening stand. The Caribbean middle-order then surrendered against the pacer as WI went from 84/0 to 161/10. She dismissed recognized batters Juliana Nero, Doris Francis, and opposition skipper Stephanie Power before trapping tail-ender Philippa Thomas. Neetu claimed 5/20 from 9.4 overs as India comfortably won that duel by seven wickets.

#3

Purnima Choudhary - 5/21 in Faridabad, 1997

As per ESPNcricinfo, Purnima Choudhary was the was the first Indian with a WODI fifer vs WI. The former pacer bowled a stellar spell in the 1997 World Cup match in Faridabad as WI were folded for just 83 while chasing a paltry 146. She dissmissed openers Marlene Needham and Roselyn Emannuel cheaply before getting the better of Ann McEwen. Tail-enders Desiree Luke and Ann Browne were her other two victims as she finished with 5/21 in eight overs.