Smriti Mandhana sets record for most international runs in 2024

By Rajdeep Saha 04:45 pm Dec 22, 202404:45 pm

What's the story Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has created history by scoring the most international runs in a calendar year across all formats of women's cricket. She accomplished this feat during the first Women's One Day International (WODI) against West Indies at Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Mandhana eclipsed South African Laura Wolvaardt, who previously held the record with 1,593 runs in 34 matches in 2024.

Mandhana's journey to the top

Mandhana broke Wolvaardt's record in just 36 matches, with her highest score of the year being 149 runs against South Africa in a Test match in Chennai in June. Her stunning performance helped India to a 10-wicket victory over South Africa. The 28-year-old now holds the record for most international runs in a calendar year. Mandhana has acculumated 1,602 runs across Women's Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Mandhana's previous records and future prospects

Notably, Mandhana had earlier made it to the top five list for most runs in a calendar year (2018 and 2022). She had scored 1,291 runs in 2018 and was just behind with 1,290 runs the next year. With two more WODIs against West Indies lined up, Mandhana can further widen her record this year.

Mandhana scores 91 from 102 balls in first WODI

Mandhana slammed 91 runs from 102 balls, hitting 13 fours. She added 110 runs for the first wicket alongside Pratika Rawal (40). Thereafter, another 50 runs were added with Harleen Deol.