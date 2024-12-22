Stokes is a notable absentee (Image source: X/@ICC)

Ben Stokes unavailable as England announce squad for Champions Trophy

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:17 pm Dec 22, 202404:17 pm

What's the story The England cricket team has announced its squad for the upcoming India tour and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The team will play three ODIs and five T20Is in India before heading to Pakistan for the tournament. Jos Buttler has been named captain for both the India ODIs, T20Is, and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Ben Stokes, meanwhile, is a notable absentee in these squads.

Squad changes

Joe Root returns to England's limited-overs squad

England's star batter Joe Root has made a comeback to the side after a long time. He will play the ODIs against India and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, he will not be a part of the T20I squad. Notable omissions from this tour's squad are Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, and all-rounder Stokes due to an injury.

Injury update

Ben Stokes sidelined due to injury

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes won't be available for selection due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the Test series against New Zealand. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed his unavailability in an official statement. This comes as a major setback for the side ahead of their important tour and tournament.

Squad details

England's ODI squad for India tour, Champions Trophy

The ODI squad for the India tour and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 comprises some big names such as skipper Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone among others. The team will leave for India on January 17. This tour will be Brendon McCullum's first assignment as head coach of England's white-ball team.

T20I squad

England's T20I squad for India tour

The T20I squad for the India tour features Jos Buttler (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook etc. The first match of a five-game series against T20 world champions India will be played in Kolkata on January 22. Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been included in the T20 squad while Root is picked only for the ODIs.

Information

England's squad for India ODIs and Champions Trophy

Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

Information

Here is England's T20I squad

Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.