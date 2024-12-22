Summarize Simplifying... In short Renuka Singh's stellar bowling performance led India to a historic victory against West Indies in a recent ODI match.

Singh took five wickets, becoming the third Indian woman to achieve this feat against West Indies, and her efforts were bolstered by her teammates.

This win gives India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India won the match by 211 runs

Renuka Singh floors WI with maiden WODI fifer: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:08 pm Dec 22, 202409:08 pm

What's the story Renuka Singh, the right-arm seamer of the Indian women's cricket team, has created history with her five-wicket haul in the first One Day International (ODI) against West Indies. The match was held on Sunday, December 22 at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Her brilliant performance guided India to a massive 211-run win over their rivals. India scored 314/9 in 50 overs, riding on Smriti Mandhana's 91. In response, WI were folded for 103 in 26.2 overs.

Elite club

Renuka joins elite list of Indian women cricketers

Renuka's brilliant numbers of 5/29 in 10 overs, makes her only the 3rd Indian woman to have taken a five-wicket haul in ODI cricket versus West Indies. The elite club also features Neetu David and Purnima Choudhary. Overall, she is also the ninth Indian bowler with a fifer in WODIs for India. Renuka has raced 30 scalps in WODIs at 23.36. This was her maiden fifer as mentioned. She owns three four-wicket hauls.

Match highlights

Renuka's early strikes set tone for India's victory

Renuka opened the bowling attack with a new ball and gave away just one run in her first over. She took her first wicket in the second over, dismissing Hayley Matthews (0), whose outside edge was caught by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh. In her third over, Singh sent Deandra Dottin (8) back to the pavilion, making India's position in the game even stronger.

Continued dominance

Renuka's relentless attack leaves West Indies reeling

Renuka didn't stop there as she sent Aaliyah Alleyne and Shabika Gajnabi back to the pavilion, leaving the West Indies team reeling at 34/6 in 13 overs. After bowling eight back-to-back overs, she came back in the 21st over to take her fifth wicket by sending Shemaine Campbelle (21) back. This was her maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs, a huge achievement in her cricketing career.

Team performance

Team India's collective effort leads to historic win

Renuka's effort was well-supported by her teammates Priya Mishra (2/22 in 4.2 overs), Titas Sadhu (1/24, 7 overs), and Deepti Sharma (1/19, 3 overs). Their combined effort kept the West Indies batters at bay and helped India achieve the historic win. This is India's biggest ODI win at home and gives them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against West Indies.