Rinku Singh eyes spot in India's squad for Champions Trophy

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:52 am Dec 21, 202409:52 am

What's the story Rinku Singh, the latest sensation of Indian cricket, has revealed his desire to play for the national side in an important ICC event. This comes after he missed out on a berth in India's ICC T20 World Cup squad earlier this year. Although he is not regular in the ODI team at the moment, Singh is optimistic about his chances for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Singh made his ODI debut last year in South Africa, where he recorded scores worth 38 and 17. Since then, Team India has only played one ODI series, against Sri Lanka, which Singh was not a part of. However, he is still hopeful about his future with the national team. Notably, the southpaw has made a significant mark in T20I cricket.

When asked about his views on the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy and a possible return to Team India, Singh stressed on hard work. He remembered how hitting five consecutive sixes in an IPL match last year, took him to the national team, unexpectedly. "I believe in god. I didn't even think of being part of Team India when I struck five consecutive sixes in the IPL last year," Singh said before Uttar Pradesh's Vijay Hazare Trophy opener against Manipur.

Singh credits his success to divine intervention, and often calls his journey "god's plan." He feels if something is destined for him, it will surely come his way. But he also understands the importance of hard work in achieving his goals. "Even now I feel that if God has decided something for me, I will get that surely. But at the same time, I also need to work hard on my job," he said.